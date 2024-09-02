One of Shark's best cordless vacuums is $150 off in the Labor Day sales at Best Buy

Labor Day probably isn’t the time for catching up with housework but it is the ideal day for saving on your future cleaning plans. Among the Labor Day sales, you can buy the Shark Stratos MultiFlex Cordless Stick Vacuum at Best Buy for $349.99 (was $499.99).

The $150 saving is a hefty one on a cordless stick vacuum system which is keen to do pretty much everything you could need to do around the house. In particular, the Shark Stratos ranks highly in our look at the best vacuum cleaners thanks to its ability to handle pet hair well.

Designed to provide high levels of suction along with a self-cleaning brush roll and even odor-neutralizing technology, it’s perfect for sucking up stubborn pet dander that refuses to shift through inferior solutions.

Today’s best Shark vacuum deal

Shark Stratos MultiFlex Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $499.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy

The Shark Stratos MultiFlex Cordless Stick Vacuum has everything you could want – and potentially some things you hadn’t considered, too. It promises up to 50% better dirt pickup compared to previous models, with its two brushroll system digging deep into your carpet. It leaves you with a fresh-smelling home thanks to its odor-neutralizing technology and there’s also HEPA filtration and an anti-allergen complete seal for capturing and trapping dust. It’s a must-have if your pets are extra hairy and a good buy while it's $150 off for Labor Day.

Shark is a name that is heavily synonymous with providing great vacuum cleaners. This particular model rates highly in our best cordless vacuum buying guide, while it tops our look at the best vacuum cleaner for pet hair.

As our Shark Stratos review explains, the vacuum cleaner provides super powerful suction that works just as well on carpets, hard floors or furniture. It has a highly flexible wand so it can tackle awkward areas under furniture while the suction is adjusted automatically so you get the best performance for the area you’re cleaning.

It also has Shark’s anti-hair wrap technology so you won’t have to spend ages picking hair off the brush roll – something I always hate doing. The odor neutralizer is a nice bonus too as it saves you from using a separate product to get things smelling nice.

If you still don’t want to put much effort in (I don’t blame you), there are also robot vacuum deals happening in the Labor Day appliance sales so you can automate the process for less. You may also want to take a look at the Dyson vacuum sales happening too if that’s the brand you prefer.