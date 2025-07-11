Whether you're a smoothie lover or want to save time on food prep, a good blender is a must-have kitchen accessory. We've seen a few tasty deals popping up on Ninja gadgets, and with this gorgeous copper colouring, I'm thrilled to see that we can now get the Ninja Detect Duo Power Blender Pro for £104.99 (was £135.88) at Amazon.

I've been making good use of my blender in this heatwave, and Ninja makes some of the best blenders around, so it's always a pleasure to see them go down in price during the Prime Day sales. This particular deal has chopped the Detect Power Blender Pro to within £4 of its lowest ever price, and discounts this chunky are rare, so catch it while you can!

Amazon Prime Day deal: Ninja Detect Duo Power Blender Pro

Ninja Detect Power Blender Pro: was £135.88 now £104.99 at Amazon There's a delicious £30 saving on the table right now on this fantastic 2-in-1 blender. With 14 manual and 4 automatic modes, it's easy to chop up veg in the 2L jug or blend up a fruity smoothie in the 700ml single-serve cup. Ninja hasn't served up this good a deal often, so now's a great time to buy.

The Ninja Detect Power Blender Pro is two blenders in one, as it can fit both a 2L jug and a 700ml single-serve cup, meaning there's plenty of capacity for larger portions, and you can save some time on the washing up if you just want to blitz yourself a smoothie.

Hot tip: Blend a handful of frozen strawberries with a couple of fresh ones, and you've got the perfect base for a delicious strawberry daiquiri!

We've seen some seriously satisfying deals on coffee machines and air fryers this week; with just hours to go before Prime Day wraps up, now's the time to get a wriggle on if you wanna make the most of the big savings on offer on these covetable kitchen appliances.

