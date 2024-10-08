This KitchenAid stand mixer has been my baking buddy for 11 years, and it's one of the best Prime Day deals I've seen

Right now, you can grab a KitchenAid Artisan Series 5qt stand mixer for just $349.99 in the Amazon Prime Day sale. That's a huge saving of $100 off one a fantastic mixer that'll serve you well for years to come.

I speak from experience - I've owned this exact mixer in a fetching shade of blue for 11 years, and after all that time it still works and looks like new. I'm a keen baker, and after all those years it still makes light work of kneading dough, mixing cake batter, and whisking egg white for light meringues and perfect macarons. Its motor is powerful enough for the toughest tasks (including mixing dry break doughs), and its various attachments reach right to the edge of the bowl.

This isn't quite the cheapest we've ever seen it (it briefly dropped to $329.99 in April) but it's still rare to see such a big discount, and the mixer was selling for full price at Amazon just last week.

This is huge Prime Day saving on this powerful, durable KitchenAid stand mixer. It's a classic for a good reason, and it was selling for full price at Amazon this time last week. At the time of writing it's full price on KitchenAid's own website, too.

You can also boost your KitchenAid stand mixer with an array of attachments, which will be powered by that awesome motor. It comes with a big balloon whisk for eggs and cream, and a flat beater for dough and batter, which cover all the essentials, but you can also pick up add-ons that will put that mighty motor to work spiralizing veggies, rolling pasta, and grinding meat. It can even work as a food processor.

I love it, and at this price, I think you will too.

