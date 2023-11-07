Coffee nerds, behold - Govee's smart kettle is now $20 off in this early Black Friday deal

Some of the best Black Friday deals are on small appliances, and we're increasingly seeing these include smarter devices too, such as the Govee smart kettle, which is now $20 off at Amazon with a coupon.

Whether you're a coffee lover, a tea brewing extraordinaire, or even need something with more advanced controls for making baby formula, the Govee smart kettle will be your new best friend - or make for a fantastic Christmas present. It's already affordable at its list price, but with this coupon, you get 25% off a fantastic countertop companion.

It's unlikely this deal will run all the way up until Black Friday, and might well be the best deal we see on this particular model, especially as it's only a year old, so if you know you're interested, make haste!

Govee Smart Electric Kettle: was $79.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

The Govee Smart Electric Kettle would make a great Christmas gift this year, especially now that it's on sale for $59.99 when you apply the additional $20 coupon at checkout. The smart kettle can be controlled with the compatible app or your voice and features a precise spout with a counterbalanced handle so you can pour like a pro.

While in the UK, kettles are a kitchen mainstay, the US market for electric water heaters is a lot smaller - but it's certainly growing with the interest in at-home hot beverage brewing.

When I recently reviewed the Govee smart kettle, I was pretty impressed with the amount of features crammed into its chic, petite frame. This popular, affordable smart gooseneck kettle offers temperature control and is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, or you can use the Govee app.

I also bought my coffee-obsessed boyfriend a gooseneck smart kettle just a few months ago to help build out his caffeination station, and it's already seen a lot of use. Whether it's using the keep warm function, the in-app timer, or making teas that require very specific temperature settings, there are ample benefits.

The gooseneck design is also brilliant for achieving a more even and precise pour, which is excellent for pour-over coffee fans. If you're a real coffee lover, you'll know that consistency is key, especially once you've mastered your craft; with a gooseneck kettle and temperature controls, you're set for a perfect brew every day.

Even if you're not a coffee fan, it's just a handy thing to have around and can help you save electricity on wasted boils. Plus, as gooseneck kettles often have smaller capacities, it's a great option for smaller households.

