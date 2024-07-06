Homemade hummus is surprisingly easy to make, and tastes better than store-bought

My sons are obsessed with hummus. Dipping cucumbers and carrot sticks into hummus is their go-to snack and we get through pots and pots of the stuff.

Yet hummus doesn't come cheap so, as part of my test of the best blenders, I recently had the idea of trying to make my own – and I was shocked at how easy it is. I'd always assumed it was a complicated recipe, or one that took a fair amount of skill, but all I needed was my trusty blender.

I even made my own tahini to put in the hummus and my kids said it was almost as good as shop-bought hummus – which is high praise indeed. Below, I show how to save a fortune buying hummus in the shops by making it at home. Plus you can add whatever flavors you want.

Easy hummus recipe

The hummus recipe I have followed is from the Nutribullet blog and it's so simple, it's even called Easy Hummus.

Easy hummus ingredients

I prefer to use chickpeas in water but you can also use chickpeas in oil. My sons don't like the taste of cumin but I love it, so feel free to add or remove this to suit your personal taste. Similarly, you can increase or decrease the amount of garlic, or even roast peppers and blend them through the hummus for a different take on the original.

I also recommend buying good quality olive oil. It does add to the initial outlay but you'll save money in the long run and it makes a huge difference to the taste and smooth texture.

I explain below how to make your own tahini but if you prefer to use shop-bought tahini, skip these steps.

340g chickpeas – drained

3 garlic cloves

2 tbsp lemon juice

60ml olive oil

2 tbsp tahini – you can buy tahini, or make it at home

1 tsp sea salt

1/4 tsp ground cumin

(Image credit: Future)

Tahini

Sesame seeds

Olive oil

Pinch of salt

(Image credit: Future)

To make easy hummus you will need the following equipment:

Blender – I used the Braun TriForce (read my Braun TriForce Power Blender review)

Spatula

Frying pan, if you're making your own tahini

Easy hummus method

Step 1: Add the sesame seeds to the frying pan and gently toast, on a low heat, until the seeds start to turn golden. This releases their natural nuttiness.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 2: Blend the toasted sesame seeds until they form a powder.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 3: Add a pinch of salt and olive oil to the seed powder and blend until smooth. Tahini should be pourable so keep adding oil slowly until you reach the desired consistency.

Step 4: Pour the tahini into a jar.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 5: Add the chickpeas, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, cumin and 2 tbsp of tahini to the blender.

Step 6: Blend for 10 seconds.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 7: Using the spatula, scrape the hummus mix off the sides of the blender onto the blender blades.

Step 8: Blend for a further 10 seconds, or until the hummus reaches your desired consistency.

Step 9: Serve.

Easy hummus verdict

Being able to make hummus whenever I or my sons want it is a gamechanger. As is having a jar of tahini on hand for other recipes too. I've added chilli to the hummus for dinner parties, roasted vegetables and blended them through the hummus to elevate the flavor, and even experimented with truffle olive oil. It's easy, versatile and delicious.

The hummus only lasts a day or two when made at home but if your family is anything like mine, it won't last that long anyway.

(Image credit: Future)

