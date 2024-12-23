The super-smart Ring Video Doorbell is back to its Black Friday price of $59.99

The best thing about the Ring Video Doorbell is that it gives you the ability to see who is outside your door at any time of the day, no matter where you are. And if that sounds like the smart home upgrade you need, then you can get the Ring Video Doorbell at Amazon for $59.99 (was $99.99).

If you have two doors you'd like covered, then Amazon is doing a deal where you can get two for only $99.99. These discounts are available to everyone, not just Prime members, and match the cheapest-ever prices we saw during the Black Friday sales in November.

Today's best Ring Video Doorbell deal

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon The Ring Video Doorbell notifies you when someone rings it and delivers 1080p HD quality images straight to your phone. It also allows you to speak with the person via the two-way comms system. It’s powered by a built-in rechargeable battery so it takes hardly any effort to install, being entirely wire-free. At sub $60, you won't get a better smart doorbell for the price. Even better, if you buy two, get them for only $49.99 each.

The Ring Video Doorbell is a customizable security system as much as it is a doorbell. It records day and night in 1080p HD, and sends notifications each time someone uses your doorbell or when something triggers your custom motion sensor settings.

The second generation version of this device also integrates with other Ring devices and Amazon's Alexa personal assistant, so you can control it, answer the door, and respond to visitors in multiple ways.

In our Ring Video Doorbell review, we loved how great its motion tracking was as well as how easy its app is to use. It’s simple to set up too, with our guide on how to set up your Ring Video Doorbell getting you all set.

The only downside is that if you want to record and review certain moments, you’ll need a Ring Protect Plan subscription, which costs £25 per year. Other than that, the Ring Video Doorbell is all set out of the box.

For other options, head to our roundup of the best video doorbells. You might also be interested in the more advanced Ring Video Doorbell Pro. There are also plenty of cheap Amazon Echo deals around if you want to add some smart speakers to the mix.