The Ninja Double Stack is the perfect big air fryer for small spaces – and it’s now 26% off in this tasty EOFY deal
Our favourite air fryer on the market for just AU$358
Air fryers offer unparalleled convenience when cooking up big batches of chips and veggies, as well as any other kind of food, filling the role of an oven on a much smaller scale. They’re staple gadgets in many homes across Australia, but that smaller frame can see them struggle to handle meals for entire families. But, what if an air fryer had the capability to cook large batches of food without dominating your kitchen countertop?
Just in time for EOFY sales, the remarkable Ninja Double Stack air fryer has received a 26% price drop, down to AU$358 when using a coupon. Unlike other dual basket air fryers, this Ninja offering saves space by stacking its drawers on top of each other – letting it still slot neatly into the corner of your kitchen.
Ninja is a leader in the air frying space, but we’ve rarely been impressed with its tech something more than this multitasking cooker. In our opinion, it's the best air fryer for most people and it's even easier to recommend at 26% off.
Remember to tick the coupon box on the Amazon listing to bring the price down to AU$358.
Save AU$91.99
This appears to be the latest version of the Ninja Double Stack available in Australia, sporting six cooking options (including air frying, crisping, roasting, baking, dehydrating and reheating) and powered by a 2,270W wattage. Both drawers can cook independently, with two non-stick crisper plates and two stacked meal racks in the box – meaning it can cook four separate meals at once. Remember to tick the ‘Apply AU$30 coupon’ box to receive the full discount.
Too expensive? The 7.5L option is also discounted down to AU$299 (was AU$449.99). The more expensive, almost identical variant (differentiated by its attached cooking probe for checking temperatures) isn’t discounted (listed at AU$479).
In our Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer review, we praised the two-decker kitchen gadget for its generous capacity and small footprint on a countertop. Its cooking performance was absolutely top tier, and its inclusion of extra trays made cooking even more convenient. We proudly handed it an editor’s choice seal of approval.
“Without a doubt, it’s one of the best air fryers I’ve ever used – and I’ve used a fair few at this point,” TechRadar’s managing editor of lifestyle Josephine Watson said at the time.
All of this said, we disliked its high base price – though you’ll worry less about this with such an attractive discount. It also can’t fit big foods whole (such as large cuts of meat), and its rated ‘eight portion’ capacity felt perhaps a bit generous.
But as a convenient tool for big cookups, assisting with the veggies or the chips while the oven cooks up the main meal, or for relying on entirely when frying up a feed, the Ninja Double Stack is pretty reliable.
