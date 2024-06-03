The Fitbit Sense 2 has just crashed to its lowest-ever price at Best Buy

If you’re looking for a new fitness tracker and you don’t want to wait until the 4th of July sales, you’re in luck. Right now, you can buy the Fitbit Sense 2 for $189.95 (was $249.95) at Best Buy. That’s the lowest price it’s ever been.

Usually, the best sales price for the Fitbit Senes 2 is about $200, so saving an extra $10 is a nice little bonus on an already highly appealing fitness tracker. Designed like a smartwatch but with all the ease that the Fitbit ecosystem brings with it, this offer at Best Buy is one of the better Fitbit deals we’ve seen in recent times.

Today’s best Fitbit Sense 2 deal

Fitbit Sense 2: was $249.95 now $189.95 at Best Buy

The Fitbit Sense 2 is a neat and affordable smartwatch that’s now down to its lowest price ever thanks to this price drop at Best Buy. It’s able to track all your steps and movement but it also monitors your stress levels and how well you’re sleeping. It looks good on your wrist so you’ll be happy to wear it wherever you go. The same offer is also available at Amazon.

Take a look at the best fitness trackers and you’ll see that Fitbit is a prominent name in the field. Crucially, its wearables tend to be more affordable while also being easy to use whether you have an iPhone or Android phone. In our Fitbit Sense 2 review, we explained how it’s a good fitness device but not really smart enough for a true smartwatch.

That’s because it lacks third-party app support as well as the option to play music through it. As a wearable owner though, I don’t tend to bother listening to music through my watch. Instead, it’s simpler to use your phone so this isn’t a huge issue for the Fitbit Sense 2.

More important than music is comfort levels and the Fitbit Sense 2 will feel good on your wrist whether you’re walking, swimming, sitting, or simply sleeping. It also has room for an ECG sensor and a stress-tracking EDA sensor.

With all that power, it still manages a battery life of about five days with moderate GPS use which is good to see in a field where too many smartwatches need regular recharging unless you spend a fortune.

The Fitbit Sense 2 may not be one of the best smartwatches but it’s a tempting proposition for anyone seeking one of the best Fitbits at a new record-low price.

If a smartwatch is what you need, there are other smartwatch deals around. If your budget is higher, there are Garmin deals for the ultimate in sporting prowess. Of course, with Amazon Prime Day deals nearing, you may want to wait a bit longer for other discounts, although we can’t see the Fitbit Sense 2 going cheaper than this.