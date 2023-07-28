Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 pre-order deal gets you a $50 credit at Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 was just unveiled at the Samsung Unpacked event, and we've already spotted a fantastic pre-order deal at Best Buy.



For a limited time, the retailer is offering a free $50 e-gift card when you purchase Samsung's all-new smartwatch. No strings attached - just pre-order the Galaxy Watch 6 for $299 from Best Buy, and you'll receive a free $50 e-gift card when the smartwatch ships on August 11.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deal at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: pre-order for $299 and receive a free $50 gift card at Best Buy

One of today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 pre-order deals comes from Best Buy and includes a free $50 gift card when you purchase Samsung's latest smartwatch. A valid email address is required to claim the gift card, and it will be sent once the Galaxy Watch 6 ships on Friday, August 11.

On track to be one of the best smartwatches on the market, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 features an updated processor and RAM for enhanced performance and comes with a slimmer display and improved strap-swapping functionality. The Samsung smartwatch also includes new health and fitness features, such as a custom workout option and a redesigned sleep app, as well as a 3-in-1 biosensor, skin temperature sensor, and GPS technology.

This offer from Best Buy is one of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 pre-order deals we've seen because there are no trade-ins or upgrades tied to the offer. You'll just need a valid e-mail address, and the $50 gift card will be sent once the Galaxy Watch 6 ships or is picked up in-store.

