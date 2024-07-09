Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 gets early offers ahead of Prime Day and Galaxy Unpacked 2024

With Amazon Prime Day 2024 arriving next week, we're already noticing a wave of early deals being ushered in across a range of categories. In this case, it's smartwatches that have caught our eye – particularly the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, a well-designed wearable that's received price cuts in both the US and UK.

These offers on one of the best smartwatches, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, comes at the perfect time. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event is happening in a few days, and we're expecting the announcement of the Galaxy Watch 7. But if you're not planning on upgrading to the next Galaxy Watch model, then now is your chance to get your hands on an already brilliant wearable.

So what makes this early Prime Day deal unmissable? At the moment, UK buyers can snag one at a record-low price. While it hasn't returned to its lowest price tag in the US just yet, this 26% discount is still a generous offer for Samsung's most recent smartwatch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 US deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was $349.99 now $259.99 at Amazon

While it hasn't quite returned to its lowest price, a 26% discount off one of the best smartwatches goes a long way. As mentioned above, Samsung's largest smartwatch display is a loyal fitness tracker with the ability to constantly track heart rate. It makes a great companion for everyday use, too, including its compatibility with third party apps to keep you connected on the go. Therefore, you're getting a bang for your buck at just $20 above its lowest price.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 UK deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was £289 now £179 at Amazon

UK shoppers, you're getting the better end of the stick - especially for Samsung's most recent smartwatch model. If you're not too interested in upgrading to the imminent Galaxy Watch 7, then this model in Samsung's smartwatch line is more than a reliable option. At a 36% price cut, you can take advantage of its sleep monitoring, running tracking, and daily routine features without forking out too much.

Depending on what you're looking for in your next smartwatch, we rate the Galaxy Watch 6 for its ability to track both fitness activities and everyday routines. We admit that its metrics aren't as in-depth as those of the best Garmin watches, but we've praised the Galaxy Watch's running workout profile is perfect for beginner runners.

Fitness tracking aside, the Galaxy Watch 6 serves as a great companion for day-to-day use even if fitness isn't your forte. With the watch's smooth third party app pairing, you can control a number of apps from the watch face without having to reach for your phone.

You can answer WhatsApp texts, and even access Spotify which will present you with the basic functions you need to play your favorite and most recently listened-to music.

While this is one of the best offers we've seen on the Galaxy Watch 6, you should note that this is a limited-time deal and will likely run its course very soon. Having said that, if you're longing for that new smartwatch upgrade then we'd recommend getting your hands on one sooner rather than later. After all, Prime Day comes but once a year.

