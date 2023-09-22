Quick! The Apple Watch 9 is already on sale at Amazon and it just launched today

The Apple Watch 9 is officially available to order and Amazon is already offering its first price cut on the smartwatch, bringing the price down to $389.99 (was $399.99). While it's only a $10 discount, it's the best deal you can find for the Apple Watch 9 and an impressive price for a brand-new Apple device.



The Apple Watch 9 is more powerful than ever thanks to the all-new S9 SiP chip, which delivers increased performance and a long-lasting 18 hours of battery life. Apple's new chip also brings new capabilities to the Apple Watch, such as the double-tap gesture, which allows you to control your smartwatch by simply tapping your index and thumb together twice. You also get a brighter display, watchOS 10 with redesigned apps, and for the first time ever - Siri requests can now be processed from your smartwatch.



This is one of the first Apple Watch 9 deals we've spotted that is a direct discount and doesn't involve trade-ins or upgrades. As of writing, certain colors are flashing in and out and out of stock, so if you see the color and band you want available, then we recommend acting fast before it's too late.

Apple Watch 9 deal - lowest price at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $389.99 at Amazon

Apple Watch SE, 2022 (GPS, 40mm): was $249 now $219 at Amazon

You can also get the latest Apple Watch SE on sale for just $219 at Amazon when you apply the $20 coupon at checkout. That's a record-low price and the best-value Apple Watch you can buy right now. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 8, it still packs a fast processor, excellent battery life, and new health and fitness features.

Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $309 at Amazon

The Apple Watch 8 is still a fantastic feature-packed smartwatch, thanks to its impressive display and safety and health features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS. Thanks to the recent Apple Watch 9 release, Amazon has the Series 8 on sale for $309, which is the lowest price we've seen in months and just $30 more than the record-low we briefly saw during Prime Day.

