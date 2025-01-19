One of the best Garmin smartwatches is back to its lowest-ever price

If you're looking for one of the best Garmin smartwatches the Venu 3 would be your best overall pick. If you're like me, though, the latest smartwatches with all the bells and whistles can often be too large to sit comfortably on your wrist.

That's why I was glad to see Garmin release a smaller version of the much-loved watch. It's called the Venu 3S and it can now be picked up at Amazon for $349.99 (was $449.99) - that's the same record-low price I saw on Black Friday. Garmin are one of the best manufacturers of health and fitness smartwatches so you're guaranteed a get top-quality tracking.

Today's best Garmin Venu 3S deal

Garmin Venu 3S: was $449.99 now $349.99 at Amazon It's not every day that you see $100 off and the lowest-ever price for one of the best health and fitness smartwatches in the world. Garmin is a much-loved manufacturer of smartwatches with all the essential health and fitness tracking and features. This is an excellent all-around smartwatch and a smaller version of our top pick in our best Garmin watch buyer's guide.

We've not yet tested the Garmin Venu 3S but the next closest model is the Garmin Venu 3, which we did review just over a year ago. This 'S' model is simply a slightly stripped-back version of Garmin's flagship Venu 3 series.

You still get a bold and colorful display, impressive battery life, and a wide range of insights based on exercise, sleep, naps, stress levels, and more. The inclusion of more than 30 built-in indoor and GPS sports apps, including walking, running, cycling, HIIT, swimming, and golf, will also help keep you fit and active even when you don't feel like it.

The Garmin Venu 3S is up their with the best fitness trackers but if you're open to other Gamin smartwatches, then be sure to check out our best Garmin deals page. If you'd like a better all-rounder and something a little fancier, then one of the best Apple Watches might suit you better.