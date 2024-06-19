New Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra leak teases some key specs

We've seen a lot of Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra leaks in recent weeks – perhaps not surprising considering the launch date is rumored to be less than a month away – and the latest unofficial reveal lists some key specs for these upcoming smartwatches.

According to tipster @negativeonehero (via Notebookcheck), both these wearables are going to come with the new Exynos W1000 chipset inside, and offer users 2GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage (for synced music, app data, and so on).

We can see the sizes here too: a choice of 40mm and 44mm case sizes for the Galaxy Watch 7, and a single 47mm size for the Galaxy Watch Ultra (those dimensions match earlier rumors too). The Galaxy Watch 7 will apparently be 9.7mm thick, while the Galaxy Watch Ultra is said to be a little chunkier at 12.1mm.

The Galaxy Watch 7 supposedly offers a 300mAh or 425mAh battery, depending on the size (exactly matching the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6), and weighs in at 28.5g or 33.5g. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is tipped to have a 590mAh battery, and weigh 61.5g,

Changing up the series

This could be the Galaxy Watch Ultra (Image credit: @OnLeaks / Smartprix)

If this leak is accurate – and of course we won't know until Samsung's big reveal – there won't be any differences between these watches in terms of performance; it'll all be in the device sizes and the materials used.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is rumored to be arriving with a titanium casing and a brighter screen than the standard Galaxy Watch 7. It sounds like it's along the lines of the Apple Watch Ultra 2, though leaks suggest it'll be cheaper than Apple's option.

It looks very much like the Galaxy Watch Ultra (without any number attached) is going to replace the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic this year, and it looks as though a rotating bezel is going to be part of the design. We've already seen the more affordable Samsung Galaxy Watch FE launched as well.

All the indications are that July 10 is going to be the date for the next Samsung Unpacked, at which we should also see the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the Galaxy Buds 3 and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, as well as a full reveal for the Samsung Galaxy Ring.