Looking for the best Prime Day deal? It's the Apple Watch 8 on sale for just $279

The Apple Watch 8 for $279 is hands-down today's best Prime Day deal, and no, we're not exaggerating. Sure, there are hundreds of impressive offers on day one of Amazon's Prime Day sale, but the Apple Watch 8, down to a new record-low price of $279 (was $399), beats them all.



• Browse the full list of Amazon Prime Day deals



It's not only the best deal we've ever seen for Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch, but it's also a fantastic price for any Apple Watch that's packing features like fall detection, a temperature sensor, and a beautiful and durable Always-On display.



Take note, though – Prime Day Apple Watch deals are some of the most popular deals during Amazon Prime Day, and we predict that this record-low price on the Apple Watch 8 won't stick around for long. If you want to grab Apple's latest smartwatch at the lowest price possible, we highly recommend this Prime Day deal.

The best Prime Day deal – Apple Watch 8 for $299

Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $279.99 at Amazon

The best Prime Day deal is the Apple Watch 8 on sale for $279 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display and new safety and health features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS. Today's price from Amazon is a new record-low for the Apple Watch 8, and we don't expect this deal will stick around for long.

Price check: Best Buy $359 | Walmart $359

The Apple Watch 8 was released last year, and is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to new health and safety features such as crash and fall detection, and a temperature sensor that provides invaluable insights into your health. You're also getting all the fantastic Apple Watch features from the Series 7, including the Always-On display, activity and sleep tracking, an ECG app, and all-day battery life.

See more of today's best Prime Day Apple deals and the best Prime Day smartwatch deals.