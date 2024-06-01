It's that time: Apple Watch 9 drops to its lowest Aussie price yet – just AU$537

While Australia's EOFY sales are well underway, Amazon AU has joined in with its own sale where we're seeing some pretty decent discounts on select Apple products, including the Apple Watch 9.

The Amazon Mid-Year Sale has seen the price of Apple's latest wearable drop from AU$649 to just AU$537 for the 41mm GPS smartwatch which, from what we can tell, is the lowest price since it was released last year. That's a saving of AU$112 and, at this price you'd better hurry because we doubt stocks will last long.

The good news is that the GPS versions of both sizes – 41mm and 45mm – are discounted by up to 17% in multiple colourways via the same Amazon listing, a rare opportunity indeed on the latest Apple wearable.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS) | from AU$649 from AU$537 (save AU$112) Whether you want the 41mm or the 45mm display size of the latest Apple Watch, you'll save a decent AU$112 and AU$111 respectively. From what we can tell, this is the first-ever major discount on the Series 9 smartwatch, so if you've been holding out for one, you really shouldn't miss this chance. We can hope the price will drop further in July for Prime Day, but there are no guarantees.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the best Apple Watch for those seeking the quintessential all-rounder. As our Apple Watch Series 9 review explains, it’s "largely more of the same again but with a twist" – meaning it's an improvement over the older models thanks to its chipset.

The speedy S9 processor makes it easy to move between apps, with the addition of the genuinely useful gesture system which makes completing tasks even easier. Sensors track your heart rate, blood oxygen levels and sleep, plus it will detect if you have a fall or crash and inform emergency services if you cannot.

It has a bright, always-on Retina screen that allows you to clearly see what you’re doing or the information being displayed, which is particularly useful when running and simply checking the time.

A battery life of 18 hours continues to frustrate a little when many of the other best smartwatches provide longer, but it’s a small concession to make on an otherwise exceptional device which pairs beautifully with your iPhone.

If the Apple Watch isn't to your liking, there are some other good smartwatch deals available during Amazon's Mid-Year Sale, including Samsung's latest.

