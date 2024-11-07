Samsung may have already dropped the best cheap smartwatch deal of Black Friday

I've owned numerous smartwatches from Samsung, Huawei, and Fitbit – and I love the variety across the range. Some are packed with hardware and features but they cost a lot, while others are a little more basic but incredibly affordable. The deal I've found today is for the latter, making it a perfect Christmas present.

For a limited time only, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Fit3 at Amazon for £39 (was £69). This is one of an increasing number of early Black Friday deals and brings this already super-cheap smartwatch down to its lowest price ever, making it a great buy if you need a basic wearable for health, fitness and sleep tracking.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Fit3 deal

Samsung Galaxy Fit3: was £69 now £39 at Amazon

At just £39, now is a great time to buy Samsung's budget smartwatch. As well as all the basic fitness, health and sleep tracking features, the Galaxy Fit3 is an excellent extension to your smartphone that lets you check your messages, control your music and navigate easily with simple gestures. Everything centres around the impressive 1.6-inch AMOLED display and battery life is also not a problem with 13 days on a single charge.

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 might not make it into our best smartwatches buying guide but it can still be considered as a capable smartwatch. With smart functionality, fitness tracking, and health monitoring, Samsung has covered all the bases.

We particularly love the 1.6-inch large AMOLED display that looks and performs excellently. Use it to view your metrics, navigate directions, and keep track of your exercise.

