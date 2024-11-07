Samsung may have already dropped the best cheap smartwatch deal of Black Friday
I can't believe it but the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 drops to under £40
I've owned numerous smartwatches from Samsung, Huawei, and Fitbit – and I love the variety across the range. Some are packed with hardware and features but they cost a lot, while others are a little more basic but incredibly affordable. The deal I've found today is for the latter, making it a perfect Christmas present.
For a limited time only, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Fit3 at Amazon for £39 (was £69). This is one of an increasing number of early Black Friday deals and brings this already super-cheap smartwatch down to its lowest price ever, making it a great buy if you need a basic wearable for health, fitness and sleep tracking.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy Fit3 deal
Samsung Galaxy Fit3: was £69 now £39 at Amazon
At just £39, now is a great time to buy Samsung's budget smartwatch. As well as all the basic fitness, health and sleep tracking features, the Galaxy Fit3 is an excellent extension to your smartphone that lets you check your messages, control your music and navigate easily with simple gestures. Everything centres around the impressive 1.6-inch AMOLED display and battery life is also not a problem with 13 days on a single charge.
The Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 might not make it into our best smartwatches buying guide but it can still be considered as a capable smartwatch. With smart functionality, fitness tracking, and health monitoring, Samsung has covered all the bases.
We particularly love the 1.6-inch large AMOLED display that looks and performs excellently. Use it to view your metrics, navigate directions, and keep track of your exercise.
All of the best smartwatches give you all the latest options across a range of categories. There's no better starting point if you're trying to decide which is the best option for you. We also have a dedicated Apple Watch deals page.
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.