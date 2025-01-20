Don't miss your chance to grab this super-cheap Apple Watch deal at Target

I love a good smartwatch. Not only do they keep me informed of the time and any notifications I receive but they also help me stay active. As a result, hardly a day goes by when I'm not wearing mine. If you're looking to buy your first or upgrade an existing one, then let me recommend grabbing this Apple Watch SE for $155 at Target (was $309.99).

This SE edition, released in 2020, is now discontinued, which is why we're seeing a whopping 50% discount. Because of this, the deal will only be available while stocks last. However, if you need a capable budget-friendly smartwatch that covers the basics then this is unbeatable value for money compared to paying up for one of the best Apple Watches.

Today’s best Apple Watch SE deal

Apple Watch SE: was $309.99 now $155 at Target This Apple Watch SE is a few years old but you're still guaranteed to get all the benefits of Apple design and functionality for a fraction of what you'd pay for the latest models. With 50% off, there's no better time to get such an excellent smartwatch. The watch comes with smart functionality as well as fitness and sleep tracking and heart rate monitoring, all for a record-low price.

This watch received a solid four out of five stars in our Apple Watch SE review and was labeled as the best Apple Watch for the money. Despite being a few years old, you'll still benefit from cutting-edge Apple technology – perfect if you don’t want to spend a huge amount of money on the latest model.

The Watch SE forgoes more ‘luxury’ features in favor of only offering the features that most users will need. To understand where it sits in the Apple lineup, it’s somewhere between the Apple Watch 4 and Apple Watch 5 in terms of power and features.

If you're looking for a cut-priced smartwatch, then Apple isn't your only option. There are plenty of other smartwatch deals around at the moment or if you're happy spending a bit more, then buying one of the best smartwatches would be a good option.