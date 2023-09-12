Apple Watch Ultra 2 preorders - where to buy the latest smartwatch

Apple Watch Ultra 2 was announced at the Apple September event with several upgrades to the manufacturer's rugged wearable. It's not waiting around, too, as Apple Watch Ultra 2 preorders are now open from $799 / £799 / AU$1,399. We've got all the latest availability right here so you can secure your new smartwatch before its release on September 22.

In terms of what's new, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 features mostly small upgrades over the previous model. The biggest difference is the inclusion of the new S9 SiP (which is also found in the Apple Watch 9) to deliver increased performance and capabilities. There's also a brighter 49mm display, a new double tap gesture, and a carbon-neutral design.

Interested? Here's where you can place your Apple Watch Ultra 2 preorder now.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 preorders

Apple Watch Ultra 2: from $799 / £799 / AU$1,399 at Apple

The official Apple Store is the first place to offer preorders for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and prices start at $799 / £799 / AU$1,399. You also have the option to trade in your existing smartwatch to get a discount on the latest model. Delivery is expected from September 22.

Should I preorder the Apple Watch Ultra 2?

(Image credit: Apple)

Minimal new upgrades and similar design

However, there's a 50% brighter display

Also, it supports the new double tap gesture

It's only been a year since the launch of the original version, so it's perhaps not much of a surprise that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 offers iterative upgrades.

The main change is the new S9 SiP, which is the new silicon that powers the wearable. It promises improved performance and increased capabilities while still maintaining the same 36-hour battery life (or 72 hours in Low Power Mode) and giving you a 50% brighter display.

You also get to use the new double tap gesture that allows you to press together your thumb and index finger in quick succession to control the primary button in an app - so you can take a call, pause your music, or take a photo on your connected iPhone. Pretty neat!

So, if you're brand new to the Apple Watch Ultra and are looking for a rugged wearable for your hiking, diving, and running adventures, then it's likely to be one of the best smartwatches available. For those with the previous version, the upgrades aren't huge, so you may not need to rush to buy it.

For a more affordable all-purpose smartwatch, you could also consider the newly-announced Apple Watch 9. Our guide to the latest Apple Watch 9 preorders can show you where to get the best price.

Apple has also revealed the new iPhone 15 series, comprising the standard iPhone, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. So expect these phones to be contenders for some high spots in our best phones list – once we put them through our rigorous testing. You may want to hold off buying an iPhone 14 for the time being, then, or check out the latest iPhone 15 preorders. You can also save more of today's best Apple promo codes.