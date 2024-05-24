Apple Watch sales for Memorial Day: here are 3 deals I recommend, starting from $189

There are some significant savings to be made on the current crop of Apple Watches in Amazon’s Memorial Day sale .

The Apple Watch SE 2 , Apple Watch Series 9 , and even the premium Apple Watch Ultra 2 are available from as little as $189 , with savings of up to $91 at Amazon. This trio represents Apple’s latest and greatest cadre of smartwatches, with two of them topping our roundup of the best smartwatches available right now.

Despite the event still being a few days away, Amazon’s Memorial Day sale is already live and kicking, so it's worth checking out these deals before other punters beat you to the punch.

Today's best Memorial Day Apple Watch deals on Amazon

Apple Watch SE: was $249 now $189 at Amazon

My pick of the bunch this Memorial Day is the Apple Watch SE (2nd gen), which has been dropped in price from $249 to $189. We already labeled it as “the best Apple Watch for users on a budget" in our guide to the best Apple Watch , and now it's even cheaper. Despite being Apple’s cost-savvy option, it still has an impressive array of fitness tracking features, a lightweight body, and a two-day battery life, according to our tests.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399 now $307.11 at Amazon

Step up from the SE to the Series 9 for the nifty double-tap gesture, an always-on retina display, and some useful health monitoring options, such as a pulse ox sensor, temperature sensor and ECG (electrocardiogram). This is a notable improvement, considering you’re only paying a little over $100 more than the SE in Amazon’s sale.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $737.99 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the crème de la crème of the smartwatch world. And, while Amazon’s $62 saving doesn’t look all that substantial next to the Ultra 2’s $799 price tag, this watch should always be in the conversation if you’re looking for a top-of-the-range tracker. A longer three-day battery life, precision dual-frequency GPS, and the best screen we’ve ever seen on a smartwatch all justify its cost.

Apple makes fantastic watches, but this is only useful information for those who want to remain in the Apple ecosystem. If you’re looking for alternative (or cheaper) options for your next wearable, you might want to consider offers from some of the other big names.

For example, if you’re a runner, you could be in the market for a Garmin, which work fine with Apple's iPhones and the Garmin Connect app. Check out our collection of the best Garmin deals to find the wearable for you at a fraction of its usual price. Or, if you’re a Fitbit fan, we have a page dedicated to the top cheap Fitbit s on offer over the Memorial Day period, but you now need a Google account to make the most of these.

Of course, if you’re reading this outside the US, Memorial Day sales won’t be on the menu. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be wider discounts on Apple Watches in your area. Take a look below to see the best current deals in your region.