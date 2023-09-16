Reebok Nano X3 review: Outstanding cross-training shoes for every athlete

The Reebok Nano X3 has earned its reputation in fitness as the go-to cross-training shoe, and it's easy to see why. Made with dedicated CrossFit enthusiasts in mind, this shoe is tailored to provide the best possible support during weightlifting sessions. But what really sets it apart is its performance and comfort, which are a significant improvement over its predecessors. Thanks to its innovative L.A.R (Lift and Run) chassis system, featuring a high-performing Floatride Foam that’s been cleverly integrated into the shoe’s heel unit, the shoe offers superior levels of support and cushioning. It might come at a slightly higher price point than earlier models, but the Nano X3 excels during workouts. It strikes a nice balance between value and performance, which makes it an ideal choice for those passionate about heavy lifting and/or functional training.

Reebok Nano X3: One minute review

The Reebok Nano X3 has garnered a reputation for its performance and style in the CrossFit domain. While it marks the latest in a long line of iterations, the Nano X3 is unique in being Reebok’s most versatile Nano shoe to date, and one of the best gym shoes around.

In the design department, it adopts a minimalist and sleek aesthetic, which is bound to appeal to a wider audience of gym enthusiasts. There’s also a variety of color options on offer, from Future White to Core Black, catering to different tastes.

Performance-wise, these shoes shine in many gym scenarios. The 7mm heel-to-toe drop, though higher than previous iterations, provides exceptional stability, especially during weightlifting sessions. The standout feature is the Lift and Run (L.A.R) Chassis System, a game-changer for agility and support. This upgrade sets it apart from earlier Nano models.

The shoe's breathable FlexWeave upper ensures comfort and ventilation, although it may not match the durability of some competitors, such as the Nike Metcon 8. Another minor downside is occasional slippage of the insoles, particularly in the heel. Tightening the laces or swapping out the insoles might help here, though.

While the Nano X3 shines in most gym settings, it's not the best option for running due to limited cushioning. Its rigidity, which makes it ideal for heavy lifting, also means it might take some time to break in. However, this is a top-performing and versatile gym shoe that will suit the needs of most fitness enthusiasts, especially lovers of CrossFit and HIIT.

Reebok Nano X3: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Component Value Weight 340g Upper Mesh (FlexWeave Knit) Midsole Lift and Run (L.A.R.) Chassis System Heel-to-Toe Drop 7mm Colors Future White, Core Black, Hunter Green, others

Reebok Nano X3: Price and availability

Around $140 in the US

Under £110 in the UK

AU$199 in Australia

The Reebok Nano X3 is available to buy now directly from Reebok, as well as most big online fitness retailers. They have an RRP of £110 in the UK, $140 in the US and AU$199 in Australia.

However, these prices are largely dependent on the colorway. For example, some variations in the UK, such as the Cloud White model , are currently on sale and available from as little as £72, offering excellent value for money for a gym shoe of this caliber.

Value score: 4.5/5

Reebok Nano X3: Design

Stylish and minimal

Revamped FlexWeave upper

Available in various colorways

Dubbed "the official shoe of fitness" by its creators, the Nano lineup has seriously shaken things up in the fitness world since its first release way back in 2011.

Multiple iterations later, the 2023 edition of the series comes with a revamped FlexWeave upper that promises to be more breathable, a fresh tread pattern, and a whole new chassis system that helps the shoe perform well across different workout types.

What stands out about the latest Nano, however, is its pared-back design. Reebok has gone for a very minimal aesthetic this time round, which will likely appeal to a wide remit of gym goers. The only thing no longer minimal about it is the lift: the 7mm heel-to-toe drop may be a little high for some. Those who are used to older versions of the Nano, which featured a 4mm drop, might need some time to get used to it. I found that the higher drop still offers great stability - especially for lifting heavy weights.

The Nano X3 shoes are available in a host of colors, including Future White, Core Black, Hunter Green, Cold Grey, and many more.

Design score: 5/5

Reebok Nano X3: Performance

7mm heel works well for heavy lifting

L.A.R Chassis System offers support for high-impact activities

Insoles can feel a little slippy

Breathable FlexWeave upper helps keep you cool

While looks are important, what really matters when it comes to buying a gym shoe is performance. So how do these training shoes fair when push comes to shove?

They actually perform brilliantly in most gym scenarios thanks to their versatile design, breathable upper and solid base. With the higher drop, I could still plant my heels solidly on the ground and power through. It gave me a grounded feeling without squishing me into foam like some other high-drop training shoes might do.

The biggest upgrade in the Nano X3, however, is the all-new Lift and Run (L.A.R) Chassis System. This midsole tech allows the heel to change its rigidity depending on your activity. While it might sound like nothing but marketing guff, you’ll come to realize - after using the shoe a few times - that this component really does help up the ante when it comes to performance. Whether pushing through a heavy lifting session or taking part in an agility-focused workout that requires sprints and jumps, you can really feel the chassis system doing its job and giving you that push you need - especially compared to previous Nano models that lack this feature.

During sweaty, high-intensity workouts, the Nano X3 keeps things cool with its breathable knit upper made from Reebok's trusty FlexWeave material – a familiar sight from the previous Nano versions. This ensures your feet get the air they need and allows for some flexibility. It’s not quite as durable as you might find in some of the Nano’s rival shoes, such as the Nike Metcon 8, for example, however, the toe box has been reinforced to reduce the risk of puncturing the shoe's upper. So, while you might not get tank-like durability, you're definitely getting a more forgiving forefoot and midfoot.

Negatives? Well, I did find the insoles a little slippy here and there, especially in the heel when I needed to push myself off a surface at speed. This required me to tighten the laces a little more than I would usually, which did solve the problem somewhat. But you might need to swap out the insoles altogether if you find the slippiness a persistent problem.

You should also note that the shoes’ rigidity in the heel and midsole means they’re not well suited for long-distance running.

Performance score: 4.5/5

Reebok Nano X3: Scorecard

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Comment Score Value Priced according to its competitors, and can often be found on sale. 4.5/5 Design With a higher drop and revamped Flexweave upper, the shoe's redesign is excellent for gym work. 5/5 Performance Midsole tech performs incredibly well during sweaty, high-intensity workouts 4.5/5 Total An outstanding gym shoe across the board. 4.5/5

Reebok Nano X3: Should I buy?

Buy it if...

You’re into strength training Anybody looking to get into strength training or CrossFit would be a perfect fit for this shoe. From heavy deadlifts to climbing ropes, this shoe covers everything you need when it comes to high-impact workouts.

Your workouts include short bursts of cardio The midsole's Floatride Foam provides flexibility and agility for dynamic movements like jumps and sprints.

Don't buy it if...

You're all about the running While versatile, the Nano X3’s strong base means it lacks the necessary cushioning for long-distance running

You don’t partake in high-impact training If you don’t really do much training by the way of HIIT or Crossfit, and the stuff you do in the gym is more on the low-impact side of things, then these shoes aren’t really for you.

