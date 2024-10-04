Battery drain or touch screen issues on watchOS 11? Download this update now

If you've been using your Apple Watch on the latest watchOS 11 update, there's a vital update rolling out that should fix a range of issues experienced by users since the rollout last month.

Pushed to Apple Watch users Thursday, the new watchOS 11.0.1 update can now be installed on all of the best Apple Watch models, and corrects several serious problems.

According to Apple's release notes, the new update includes bug fixes for your Apple Watch including:

Apple Watch may unexpectedly restart for some users

Music app may unexpectedly restart for some users

Battery may drain more quickly than expected

Touch screen may be temporarily unresponsive for some Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 users

Messages may unexpectedly quit when replying to a message with a shared Apple Watch face

As you can see, that's a laundry list of inconvenient bugs that will seriously degrade your Apple Watch experience. You'll probably want to download watchOS 11.0.1 as quickly as possible. Here's how.

How to install watchOS 11.0.1

(Image credit: Future / Britta O'Boyle)

The easiest way to install watchOS 11.0.1 is to head to the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Make sure you've selected the My Watch tab in the bottom left-hand corner, then select General, likely including a red number to denote there's an update available.

Then tap Software Update, where watchOS 11.0.1 should automatically show as available. Downloading might start automatically, after which you can tap the Install button to push the software to your wrist.

You'll need your Apple Watch on its charger and in range of your iPhone, which in turn needs to be connected to Wi-Fi. Once your Watch is charged to 50%, the update will install.

WatchOS 11 has been available since September and the advent of Apple Watch Series 10. It brings a wealth of new health and fitness updates including a training load tracking feature, a new Vitals app, and an improved function for adding rest days into your training program.