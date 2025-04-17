New iOS 18.4.1 update isn’t just a big iPhone security boost – it also fixes this annoying CarPlay issue

Apple has released the iOS 18.4.1 update to iPhones

It fixes an annoying CarPlay bug that has been causing issues for drivers

CarPlay users have been reporting the problems for weeks

For a few weeks, users of Apple’s CarPlay have been plagued by a series of bugs, crashes and all-round problems that have hampered the in-car entertainment system. Now, though, it looks like Apple has rolled out a fix that has finally put the issues to bed.

The fix is included in the iOS 18.4.1 update, which Apple released yesterday. The release notes explain that the patch “provides important bug fixes, security updates, and addresses a rare issue that prevents wireless CarPlay connection in certain vehicles.”

That should provide some comfort to Apple customers affected by the irritating issues in their CarPlay-enabled vehicles. That said, we’ll have to wait for user reports to roll in to be sure the fix has worked. That’s because there were several problems that were previously reported rather than just one.

A variety of problems

(Image credit: Shutterstock / Hadrian)

Scouring online forums and message boards, you can find a variety of CarPlay glitches that seem to have recently affected people, as we reported a couple weeks ago.

For instance, one user reported that their vehicle’s dashboard was no longer displaying Now Playing information. For others, their devices would repeatedly connect to CarPlay, promptly disconnect, then reconnect again, over and over. Still other users couldn’t connect their devices to CarPlay at all.

The problems were being experienced across a variety of different car brands, suggesting that the issues lay with CarPlay itself rather than the vehicles’ own software. And sure enough, the release of this patch by Apple seems to have confirmed that.

If you’ve found yourself affected by recent CarPlay issues, we’d recommend that you download and install the latest iOS 18.4.1 update on your iPhone. Hopefully, that should finally remedy the glitches once and for all.

