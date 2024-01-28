Audi Electric Mountain Bike review: Premium-priced offroad excellence

More of a branding exercise than a fully-fledged Audi eBike, this electrified downhill destroyer offers dream specification and a tank-like construction thanks to Fantic’s involvement. When placed on the rear of an Audi Q8 e-tron, it looks the business, but you could be mistaken for a Four Rings fanboy if you turn up to your local trails on this shouty ride.

Audi Electric Mountain Bike: One minute review

The clue is in the name, as the Audi Electric Mountain Bike powered by Fantic (to give it its full title) is just one of the Italian marque’s XEF Enduro bikes with a little Audi attitude applied to it.

Anyone expecting motors developed by the German automaker, or quattro all-wheel-drive technology, will be a little bit disappointed. However, if you like the idea of a dream spec downhill eBike that looks fantastic when attached to one of Audi’s electric vehicles, this is the only bike to have.

It offers the rider a potent Brose S-Mag 250W electric hub motor that offers several rider assist modes. This is all neatly wrapped inside a chunky aluminum frame, with SRAM GX and NX Eagle components and gearing.

Stopping power is taken care of by IN.CA.S disk brakes, which are massive to help bring the action safely to a halt. In addition to this, shock absorption is left to Swedish experts Ohlins, which provides both the front fork (complete with 180mm of travel) and the TTX 22M shock at the rear.

It’s a serious package for riders looking to tackle some serious terrain and although we found the entire set-up to be arguably too heavy, the 720Wh lithium-ion battery pack copes with the mass well and offers a solid all-electric range. As for the Audi branding, it looks a bit like an afterthought in a few places, even though it is influenced by the RS Q e-tron E2 Dakar Rally car. But it will undoubtedly go down well with fans of the brand.

Audi Electric Mountain Bike: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Audi Electric Mountain Bike Component Value Motor: Brose S-MAG 36 Volt 250 Watt, 90 Nm Top speed 15.5 km per hour Power: Fantic Integra 720 Wh Control: Brose-Remote thrust assisted selection unit E-bike classification: Class 3 Speeds: Sram GX Eagle 12 V (single click) Brakes: 220 mm disc Frame material: 6061 Aluminum Alloy Weight: 24 kgs Range: Unknown

Audi Electric Mountain Bike: Price and availability

Only available in UK and Europe

RRP £8,499

Heavily discounted to £5,990

The Audi Electric Mountain Bike was released in the Spring of 2023 and went on sale via the company’s official online accessories store soon after. Originally, it cost £8,499 in the UK, which is the equivalent of around $10,500 or nearly AUS$16,000, although it didn’t officially go on sale in those territories.

That said, the bike was claimed to be a limited run, but it is already heavily discounted on the UK site, with large frame models available to buy for £5,990, which feels like a bit of a bargain to us considering the components on offer.

Value score: 3.5/5

Audi Electric Mountain Bike: Design

Very well constructed, like other Fantic bikes

Heavy at 24 kgs

Excellent component choices

As previously mentioned, Fantic doesn’t really mess around when it comes to making hardy electrified mountain bikes, and its current range comprises everything from Trail to Mountain, Enduro to Downhill and even classic hardtail models.

In this instance, the Audi e-bike’s frame is fashioned from toughened aluminium, with some very obvious and robust welding in key, high-stress areas. The rearmost triangle is made from carbon fiber to help keep some of the weight down, but this is still a chunky machine. Neither Fantic nor Audi reveal the official weight, but we’d say it’s easily in excess of 24kg after hauling it from a rear-mounted bike rack a number of times.

Further robustness is added by Vittoria off-road tyres and ultra-wide handlebars, which in this case were provided by FSA, although official specification says it should be Renthal’s Fatbar offering. There’s also the ubiquitous dropper seat post for ditching the saddle quickly during punishing downhill descents.

Audi has removed all Fantic branding and has instead added its own grey, silver and red livery, which is apparently inspired by its current electric Dakar Rally car. There is red and black hatching on the battery pack, bold e-tron lettering, Audi Sport stickers on the cranks and the Four Ring logo on the front of the headstock. There is certainly no mistaking this is an Audi product.

That said, some of the stickering feels like a bit of an afterthought, with the red and black hatching on the rims reminding us of the cheap rim tape boy racers add to their sports bikes, while the “Future is an Attitude” logo on the chainstays makes little sense.

Design score: 4/5

Audi Electric Mountain Bike: Performance

Superb off-road handling

Great power delivery

UK road legal, so only 15.5mph-speed assistance

As is the way with most e-bikes on sale today, the electric motor offered here only provides assistance at speeds of up to 15.5mph: anything more than that and the electric motor cuts its power.

That said, this isn’t a bike designed for speeding around town, instead the 90Nm of torque offered up by the system is more than enough to ease riders up the toughest uphill sections so they can spend more time doing the fun stuff… namely careering downhill and trying not to hit a tree.

Four assistance modes allow the rider to tailor the power delivery and these are easily accessed via a small colour screen computer mounted to the bars. This also gives a readout of remaining battery levels, current speed and distance travelled.

Power delivery is based on the amount of torque being pushed through the cranks and the rider’s cadence. In Eco and Tour modes, the electric system will offer minimal assistance in an effort to eke the most from the battery pack - which can be removed or charged on the bike. Sport and Boost seemed to unleash full power, with the latter enough to have the rear wheel spinning on loose surfaces.

The wide bars, slack headtube angle and long, low chassis are all classic hallmarks of a downhill/endurance bike and the Audi offering is perfectly at home being thrown down steep trails. It’s also easy to ride over distance, but we wouldn’t say this is right for touring… it’s too heavy and clearly designed for adrenaline junkies.

“The Audi electric mountain bike in cooperation with Fantic is another fantastic example of how we can expand our mobility offering to customers that extends beyond the award-winning models they drive,” Andrew Doyle, Director Audi UK said.

It’s a strange sentiment, considering this is most definitely not a commuter bike, while we feel Audi has probably alienated a bunch of potential customers by opting for one of Fantic’s more focused off-road machines.

But we’re not complaining, as it proved an extremely fun way to tear up a few local trails and send down a number of root-laden descents. It’s certainly capable and at the discounted price we previously mentioned, it’s a lot of bike for the money.

Performance score: 4/5

Audi Electric Mountain Bike: Scorecard

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Comment Score Value Expensive, but considering the UK discounted price, could do worse for the premium construction. 3.5/5 Design Robust and built with quality, but on the heavy side with questionable decals. 4/5 Performance Built well for throwing yourself down mountains and around trails, but not an all-purpose bike solution. 4/5

Audi Electric Mountain Bike: Should I buy?

Buy it if...

You live and breathe extreme mountain biking Massive suspension travel, reliable SRAM components and huge stopping power make this one for the descents, rather than sedate all-day touring.

You want everyone to know you drive an Audi Audi’s branding is not for the faint of heart and it certainly gets noticed when you are out and about.

You want quality components Although predominantly a branding exercise, there’s still an excellent bike underneath the flashy stickers, complete with awesome braking, gearing and suspension components.

Don't buy it if...

You need a daily commuter Despite Audi’s involvement, this is a serious off-road Enduro eBike, designed for smashing serious trails, not pedalling to work and back.

Price is a problem Although the specification is good, the price (even when reduced) is quite steep. Specialized offers the excellent Turbo Levo Carbon cheaper, for example.

You are a weight watcher Although not excessively heavy compared to much of the electric mountain bike competition, this Enduro beast is no lightweight. It’s a monster for tackling tricky descents, but not great for all-day touring.

Also consider

Swipe to scroll horizontally Component Audi Electric Mountain Bike Specialized Turbo Levo SL Expert Carbon Motor: Brose S-MAG 36 Volt 250 Watt, 90 Nm Specialized SL 1.1, custom lightweight motor Top speed 25 km per hour 25 km per hour Power: Fantic Integra 720 Wh SL1-320, fully integrated, 320Wh Control: Brose-Remote thrust assisted selection unit Throttle E-bike classification: Class 3 Class 3 Speeds: Sram GX Eagle 12 V (single click) Sram GX Eagle, 12-speed Brakes: 220 mm disc SRAM G2 RSC, 4-piston caliper, hydraulic disks Frame material: 6061 Aluminum Alloy FACT 11m full carbon Weight: 24 kgs 17.62 kgs Range: Unknown 5 hours