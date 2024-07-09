Who needs Amazon Prime Day when you can already save $200 on the brilliant Alienware AW3225QF 4K QD-OLED monitor

Exceptional gaming monitor deal alert! If you've been holding out for one of the most premium, all-singing, all-dancing gaming monitors to go on sale - regardless if you play on PC, PS5, or Xbox - then today is your lucky day.

The breathtaking Alienware AW3225QF 4K QD-OLED curved gaming monitor has had $200 slashed from its price at Dell, where you can now pick it up for $999.99 (was $1,199.99). This looks to be the monitor's biggest-ever discount and thus lowest-ever price so now is the time to strike if you've been eyeing it up.

What's more, the monitor is still on sale in the UK, where it is down to just £910 at Dell (was £989.01).

Today's best 4K gaming monitor deal

Alienware AW3225QF 32-inch 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor: was $1,199.99 now $999.99 at Dell

This is a huge deal - a chunky $200 off a model widely considered one of the best gaming screens going. This means that it's dropped to - as far as we can tell - a new lowest-ever price. Get this for PC, PS5, or Xbox, and never look back. UK price: Dell - £910 Also a lowest-ever and a decent chunk off the monitor's price of admission.

The AW3225QF is a staggeringly good gaming monitor and, while our own review is still in the works, it has already established itself in the industry as one of the very best screens going.

In terms of specifics, it offers a 4K resolution, 32-inch QD-OLED panel, 0.03ms response time, 240Hz refresh rate, and a beautiful, immersion-enhancing 1700R curve. And remember Alienware monitors aren't just great PC screens: this could be the last monitor for PS5 or monitor for Xbox Series X that you'll ever need.

If you've been after a top monitor, then with this deal there's frankly no need for Amazon Prime Day at all with this discount. However, we know that this discount is only in two regions, so if you're not in the US or UK, then check out the display below which will scour the web and show the latest and lowest prices wherever you are in the world.