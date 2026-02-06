The Secretlab Valentine's Day sale is now live, with discounts on many of the brand's most popular products.

The flagship savings include up to £100 off the acclaimed Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chair, with prices starting at £519 (was £619) on the official website. For the biggest discounts you need to go for some of the limited editions, like the Oracle Red Bull Racing model.

You can also save up to £94 on the Secretlab Magnus Pro, a massive desk that's perfect for your home office or gaming setup. If you go for the standard Black Stealth colorway, it now costs £729 (was £798).

Of course, these are still premium products that cost a fair whack so not exactly impulse buy territory. But, if you've been on the fence for a while these savings might be enough to warrant a purchase. Read on for even more details.

The Secretlab Valentine's Day sale has arrived

Save £100 Secretab Titan Evo: was £619 now £519 at Secretlab You can currently save up to £100 on what is our outright favorite gaming chair – and has been for some time. It's more comfortable than ever, available in a huge range of upholstery styles and colors. Some of the more niche designs are the ones to receive the biggest discount, but we already consider the Titan Evo to be good value, any extra savings should not be missed.

Save £69 Secretlab Magnus Pro: was £798 now £729 at Secretlab The Secretlab Magnus Pro is a superb gaming desk that's perfect for work or play. It's feature packed and long lasting, making it a worthwhile investment. You can save up to £94 right now, with £64 off this popular black colorway.

The Secretlab Titan Evo is a mainstay of our guides to the best gaming chair and most comfortable gaming chairs. It's a persistent favorite among gamers too, who enjoy the high level of comfort that it offers and the obvious quality of its parts.

I've tested multiple models of the chair and have always been very satisfied with the experience all the way from putting it together (which is surprisingly easy) to actually sitting on it for countless hours.

It's a chair that I always like to recommend and its excellent value even at full price. Discounts like this, though, give savvy shoppers a chance to save while still picking up a superb product.

If you're outside of the UK, you can quickly check the best Secretlab Titan Evo deals near you below.