Walmart Black Friday deals just dropped - get this LG 55-inch 4K TV for $298

Walmart's 2nd wave of early Black Friday deals are live with ridiculously cheap prices on TVs that are sure to sell out fast. Our favorite Black Friday TV deal is this LG 55-inch 4K TV on sale for just $298 (opens in new tab). That's the best deal we've seen for this particular model and an incredible price for a 55-inch 4K smart TV.



A solid choice from a reputable brand, LG's 55-inch 4K TV delivers a brilliant picture thanks to the quad-core processor, which improves images, action, and color. The 55-inch set also features smart capabilities so that you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows all in one place with webOS, plus the LG display works with the Google Assistant and features Apple Play 2, which allows you to stream content from iPad, iPhone, or Mac to your TV.



If you're wondering if you should hold off on buying a TV at the official Black Friday deals event, today's offer on this LG TV is a steal, and you won't see the price drop any further. In fact, Black Friday TV deals priced this low usually sell out rather quickly, so you should jump on this bargain now before it's too late.

Today's best Black Friday TV deal

(opens in new tab) LG 55-inch UP7050 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $298 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Today's best Black Friday TV deal from Walmart's early sale is this LG 55-inch 4K smart TV down a record-low price of $298. The LG 4K TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to the 4K HD resolution, and the smart TV works with the Google Assistant so that you can control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

More Black Friday TV deals

(opens in new tab) Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD Smart Fire TV (2022): $89.99 $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - This 24-inch Insignia set is on sale for a record-low price of just $79.99, and it's the cheapest Black Friday TV deal we've spotted so far. While the Insignia F20-Series display lacks 4K capabilities, the HD TV does include smart features with the Fire operating system and hands-free control with Amazon Alexa.

(opens in new tab) Onn. 40-inch LED Roku Smart TV: was $128 now $98 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to snag a cheap TV deal at Walmart's early Black Friday sale, you can get this 40-inch set from Onn for just $98. It's a fantastic buy if you're looking to add a small display to an extra bedroom, plus the smart TV comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming, and the compatible app allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, adjust the volume, and more.

(opens in new tab) TCL 50-inch 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $339.99 $249.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $90 – One of our favorite budget 50-inch Black Friday TV deals is this TCL 4-Series 4K display on sale for just $249.99. An incredible price for a mid-size display, you're getting 4K UHD resolution, the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in for seamless streaming, and a handy voice remote.

(opens in new tab) VIZIO 50-inch V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $358 $298 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $55 - Another budget Vizio set from Walmart's Black Friday TV deals is this 50-inch 4K TV from Vizio, which is on sale for just $298. You're getting 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this deal outstanding value.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 65-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $549.99 $379.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Another big-screen budget TV deal is this 65-inch 4K display from Insignia on sale for a stunningly low price of just $379.99. You're getting the Fire TV operating system, 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and a handy Alexa voice remote - all for under $400.

(opens in new tab) LG 70-inch UP7070 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $649.99 $549.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Another favorite Black Friday TV deal from Best Buy is this LG 70-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $549.99 - the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic value for a big-screen 4K TV. The 70-inch packs LG's quad-core processor 4K for a premium picture experience and smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assitant for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): $849.99 $579.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $270 – Best Buy's early Black Friday deals include this stunning Samsung 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $579.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. This massive set from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - an incredible value for a 75-inch 4K TV under $600.

If you're interested in more big-screen TVs, you can see our Black Friday 70-inch TV deals and Black Friday 65-inch TV deals. You'll also find lots of great offers with our TV deals roundup and the best deals on premium displays in our best OLED TV sales guide.