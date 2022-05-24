Today's best Memorial Day Apple deal is the Apple Watch 3 on sale for just $199

All your favorite Memorial Day sales are starting to arrive and we've just spotted an early deal on the best-selling Apple Watch 3 that's going fast. Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 3 in stock and on sale for just $199 (was $229) (opens in new tab). The Apple Watch has been difficult to find in stock as of late, which is why today's offer is the best Memorial Day Apple deal we've spotted so far.
The Apple Watch 3 is packed with health and fitness-focused features while also keeping you connected with the ability to make calls, send messages, and receive notifications. The smartwatch tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring. The swim-proof smartwatch will notify you when an unusually high or low heart rate is detected and features a breathing app to help with everyday stress.
While newer versions are available, the Apple Watch 3 is still one of the best smartwatches you can buy, and compared to the Apple Watch 7, which retails for $383 (opens in new tab), today's price on the Series 3 is extremely appealing. Today's Memorial Day deal applies to the 42mm White sports band and has a ship date of June 4 - 12.
Memorial Day deal: Apple Watch 3
Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $229 $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $60 - We're rounding up today's best Memorial Day deals, and we've spotted the best-selling Apple Watch 3 in stock and on sale for just $199 at Amazon. Stock on the Series 3 smartwatch has been difficult to find as of late, and today's deal is just $10 more than the record-low price. Today's offer applies to the 42mm White sports band, and as of right now, the smartwatch has a June 4 -12 ship date.
