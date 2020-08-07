This Samsung Galaxy Watch deal sees the smartwatch drop to its lowest ever price

Samsung Galaxy Watch deals are a great way to save on one of the best smartwatches on the market, and this tempting offer sees the wearable drop back to its lowest ever price of $239 at Amazon – that’s a saving of 15%.

One of the most refined smartwatches to date, the Samsung Galaxy Watch boasts a four-day battery life in the 46mm model as well as an attractive, luxury wristwatch design. A competitor to the Apple Watch 5, in many ways Samsung’s watch bests Apple’s device with its stylish rotating bezel, which you can use to scroll through menus and apps.

Even though this model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch will soon be replaced – the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 was just recently announced – you won’t find too many differences between the two models apart from the price. It’s a great opportunity to save big on an excellent wearable, then.

You'll find more information on this deal just below, but we're also rounding up the best Samsung Galaxy Watch Active sales available right now if you're looking for something a little more fitness-focused.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm: $279.99 $239 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is one of the best wearables around, and the perfect companion for any Samsung Galaxy phone user. Its excellent four-day battery life and built-health tracking also make it a capable contender to the Apple Watch 5. What's more, with the release of the Galaxy Watch 3, this older model has just dropped back down to its lowest price yet at Amazon.

With Amazon Prime Day 2020 expected to take place in early October and Black Friday drawing ever closer, more enticing deals on a range of tech are likely to appear in the coming months. That being said, we can't see the Samsung Galaxy Watch dropping too much lower than this, even if it is included in the holiday sales extravaganza. You can also find plenty more cheap smartwatch deals right here on TechRadar as well.