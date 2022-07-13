This AMD Ryzen 5 laptop is great for work-and-play with an even better price

If you need a work laptop with good all-around specs, the deal price of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 for Prime Day makes this already solid laptop even better. Right now it's on sale for $305, a discount of 33% or almost $200 from the retail price. This literally puts it in the price range of most Chromebooks, and it has much better hardware inside to boot.
Investing in the best cheap laptops is a great idea for those who need a machine that's user-friendly and yet able to take care of any basic tasks like video/voice calls, movie and show streaming, creating and editing documents, and more. For even more laptops to check, you can start with some great Amazon Prime Day deals.
If you're in the market for a solid all-around laptop, make sure to check out our Prime Day laptop deals as we're rounding up the best selections we can find online.
(Not in the US? Check below for deals in your region).
Today's best Lenovo IdeaPad 3 deals
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (14-inch, Ryzen 5 5500U, Radeon 7 Graphics, 8GB, 256GB) -
$499 $304 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The price alone places it below most Chromebooks on the market, but with the Ryzen 5 CPU powering it the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 becomes an incredible work machine that can handle any non-gaming task thrown at it.
There are other versions of this laptop on sale as well, though this is the cheapest one. It's best to play around with the specs and see what works best.
The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is already a well-priced laptop at under $500, but this discount makes it one of the best deals around. It's an excellent bargain machine that anyone regardless of tech level can purchase and make immediate use of without breaking the bank.
This laptop sports an AMD Ryzen 5 GPU, which is a good processor though not one of the best processors around. This helps keeps costs down and honestly, anything higher isn't necessary for a work laptop so it's a smart decision. The GPU is a step up from the standard mobile ones, which helps balance out the older CPU model. RAM and memory aren't amazing but for the price, it's more than functional.
More Lenovo IdeaPad 3 deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
