These Google Pixel 6 deals come with a free Chromebook worth over £300

It’s a great time if you're looking for any Google Pixel 6 deals, given the imminent release of the new Google Pixel 7 smartphone. And, these offers from Mobiles.co.uk aren’t just a stellar option if you want a new phone: you can also grab a free Chromebook worth £339.

The highlight here is a Google Pixel 6 with Vodafone that includes 65GB of 5G data, as well as unlimited calls and texts for £26 per month (opens in new tab). You also have to pay a small £5 upfront cost, but that's recently come down from £95. In total, this deal costs £629 over two years, which is a good price when it includes a basic but free Asus Chromebook C214.

There are some good value Google Pixel 6 deals at the moment, especially when compared to flagships from rivals such as the iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Google Pixel 6 isn’t the most powerful phone on the market - that’s the iPhone 13 Pro - but it still has some impressive specs. The display comes in at 6.4-inches with a responsive 90Hz refresh rate, plus the battery lasts all day. The Tensor chipset elevates its photo-taking capabilities beyond that of rival handsets, too, so it's great if you like taking snaps.

Today's best Google Pixel 6 deals

Google Pixel 6 + free Chromebook: at mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £5 upfront | 65GB | unlimited calls & texts | £26pm
 (opens in new tab)Bag yourself a new Google Pixel 6 and a Chromebook for just £26 per month, after £5 upfront. The deal comes with a Vodafone contract, which gives you 65GB of 5G data, unlimited calls and texts. That's a really good opportunity if you're looking to upgrade your tech package when starting a new year at university, or a new job. Deal ends: September 12.

Google Pixel 6 + free Chromebook: at mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | 250GB (5G) | unlimited calls & texts | £26/pm after cashback (opens in new tab)
You can save £192 on this Google Pixel 6 through cashback by redemption, plus claim a free Chromebook, all for just £26 a month. The contract with Vodafone gives you 250GB of 5G data, unlimited calls and texts. If you are all about speed and quantity, this deal gives you a great phone and a great new laptop with lots of data to stream films and music almost unlimitedly. Deal ends: September 12. 

Google Pixel 6 + free Chromebook: at mobiles.co.uk | iD Mobiles | 50GB | unlimited calls & texts | £25.99/pm  (opens in new tab)
This Google Pixel 6 deal with iD Mobiles gives you 50GB of data, unlimited calls and texts as well as a free Chromebook, all for just £25.99 a month and no upfront payment. Heading back to uni and in need of new equipment and lots of data? This deal is the one for you. Deal ends: September 12.

Google Pixel 6 + free Chromebook: at mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £70 upfront | 30GB (5G) | unlimited calls & texts | £23/pm (opens in new tab) 
Get the Google Pixel 6 and a Chromebook for just £26 a month and £70 upfront with this Vodafone deal. The phone contract will also give you 30GB of 5G data, unlimited calls and texts - just the cheap deal you need for a fresh start, whether at work or in life. Deal ends: September 12.

If the Google Pixel 6 above hasn't grabbed you, then you can check out even more of the best phone deals available right now here at TechRadar.

