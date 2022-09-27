These are the best iPhone 13 deals you can find right now for less than £40/month

The price of iPhone 13 deals has steadily been dropping since the launch of iPhone 14 and this makes it a great time to be shopping for the device. Affordable Mobiles is been offering some really good deals with Three in particular. For example, this iPhone 13 deal with 100GB data, unlimited calls, and texts for just £36/month and £35 upfront (opens in new tab).

It’s been difficult to find iPhone 13 deals for under £40/month and with a low upfront cost. This offer, however, will give you both while only amounting to £899 over 24 months - a reasonable price to pay considering it’s one of the best iPhone deals we can find right now.

Apple’s iPhone 13 was one of the best devices of 2021- bringing the iPhone series better-than-ever battery life, the beefy A15 Bionic processor, and significant camera upgrades. It's a device that very much holds up against the iPhone 14 - especially when you consider the jump in upgrades from the previous iPhone 12.

iPhone 14 deals might be the talk of the town at the moment, but if you’re looking for some real savings, the iPhone 13 is a great premium option that doesn't completely break the bank.

A big data contract with Three will also give you lots of other benefits on top of an excellent price - including 5G coverage in cities up and down the UK, Wi-Fi on the London Underground, and exclusive offers and discounts with Uber Eats, Cineworld, and many more.

Today's best iPhone 13 deals

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13: at Affordable Mobiles | Three | £35 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £36/pm (opens in new tab)

This is one of the best deals for iPhone 13 right now. You get the handset, plus a 100GB data contract for just £899 over two years, which is split into £36 monthly payments and £35 upfront. With almost the same price as a new SIM-free iPhone 14, you'll get a nearly identical device with the same processor, plus a big data deal.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13: at Affordable Mobiles | Three | £19 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £37/pm (opens in new tab)

Looking for even fewer upfront costs? This iPhone 13 deal will cost you £37/month and only £19 upfront. With the handset, you will also have 100GB of 5G data, unlimited calls, and texts. The total cost here amounts to £907 spread over 24 months, which is decent and you'll also get the great benefits of the Three network - such as exclusive offers and discounts and Wi-Fi on the London underground.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13: at Affordable Mobiles | Three | £99 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £34/pm (opens in new tab)

This deal offers a very cheap monthly cost if you are happy to pay just a little more upfront. It’s just £34/month but the upfront fork-out is £99. You'll get 100GB of 5G data, unlimited calls, and texts for a total of £915 over 24 months, which is a decent offer.

If you are still looking for the deal for you - we have got you covered with our monthly round-up of best mobile phone deals .

More of today's best iPhone 13 deals