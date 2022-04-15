The LG G1 OLED TV just crashed to a record-low price of $1,399.99 at Best Buy

By published

Get the LG 55-inch G1 OLED TV on sale for just $1,399.99

LG G1 OLED TV
(Image credit: Future)

We're rounding up this weekend's best TV deals, and we've spotted an incredible offer on LG's brilliant G1 OLED TV at Best Buy. You can get the 55-inch LG G1 OLED TV  on sale for $1,399.99 (was $1,699.99) - that's the lowest price we've ever seen and a fantastic deal for a mid-size OLED display.

Named one of the best TVs of 2022, the LG G1 features OLED Evo technology which delivers over a billion brilliant colors and deep contrasts for a cinema-like picture experience. The OLED display also features a super sleek design that mounts flush to the wall and transforms into a beautiful piece of art when you aren't watching TV. You're also getting a Dolby Atmos sound system, smart capabilities, hands-free control, and the powerful a9 Gen 4 AI processor.

TV deals like this are typically reserved for holiday sales like Amazon Prime Day, so we recommend snapping up this record-low price now it's too late.

Today's best OLED TV deal

LG OLED G1 Series 55-inch OLED: $1,699.99

LG OLED G1 Series 55-inch OLED: $1,699.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy
Save $303 - Today's best OLED TV deal is this 55-inch LG G1 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,399.99. The G1 Series from LG is an outstanding OLED TV that offers excellent contrast, better brightness than we've seen before, and an impressively thin design. It's no surprise that it's on TechRadar's list of best TVs of 2022.

View Deal

More TV deals

See more of the best cheap TV deals that are happening now and the cheapest OLED TV deals and prices.

Mackenzie Frazier
Mackenzie Frazier

Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past three years and loves to find products that the consumer wants at the best possible price. She's had eight years of experience working in the e-commerce space and loves being a mom to her baby boy.