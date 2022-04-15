The LG G1 OLED TV just crashed to a record-low price of $1,399.99 at Best Buy

We're rounding up this weekend's best TV deals, and we've spotted an incredible offer on LG's brilliant G1 OLED TV at Best Buy. You can get the 55-inch LG G1 OLED TV on sale for $1,399.99 (was $1,699.99) - that's the lowest price we've ever seen and a fantastic deal for a mid-size OLED display.



Named one of the best TVs of 2022, the LG G1 features OLED Evo technology which delivers over a billion brilliant colors and deep contrasts for a cinema-like picture experience. The OLED display also features a super sleek design that mounts flush to the wall and transforms into a beautiful piece of art when you aren't watching TV. You're also getting a Dolby Atmos sound system, smart capabilities, hands-free control, and the powerful a9 Gen 4 AI processor.



TV deals like this are typically reserved for holiday sales like Amazon Prime Day, so we recommend snapping up this record-low price now it's too late.

Today's best OLED TV deal

LG OLED G1 Series 55-inch OLED: $1,699.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy

Save $303 - Today's best OLED TV deal is this 55-inch LG G1 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,399.99. The G1 Series from LG is an outstanding OLED TV that offers excellent contrast, better brightness than we've seen before, and an impressively thin design. It's no surprise that it's on TechRadar's list of best TVs of 2022.

More TV deals

