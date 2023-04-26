The Galaxy S22 Ultra is still a phone I'd buy in 2023 - and now it's just $699

Looking for a high-end device but don't want to break the bank? The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently on sale for a record-low price of $697.99 (was $1,199) (opens in new tab) at the Amazon subsidiary Woot!.
As of writing, all colors apart from Burgundy have already sold out on the baseline 128GB storage model, so we'd recommend moving quickly if you're interested.
Even though it's not the latest device in the range anymore, the Galaxy S22 Ultra at this price - which is almost 50% off - is an exceptional buy. A combination of a gorgeous phablet-like design, powerful chip, and 108MP camera means that this device can still contend with the very best phones in 2023.
Today's best Galaxy S22 Ultra deal
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Was:
$1,199
Now: $699.99 at Woot!
Overview:
Key features: Android OS, Tensor 2 chip, 108MP camera, 6.8-inch AMOLED display (120HZ), 5,000mAh battery
Product launched: February 2022
Price history: This is the lowest price we've spotted on this flagship device so far - which has previously retailed for anywhere between $999 to $899 at Amazon. You'll also find the Black color on sale for $799 at Amazon - which, while not quite as good of a deal at the listing at Woot, is another record-low price at the retailer and worth checking out.
Price comparison: Woot: $699 | Amazon: $799 | Best Buy: $799 | Walmart: $990
Reviews consensus: Nearly every tech review site agrees that, at the time of its launch, the Galaxy S22 Ultra was one of the best smartphones ever - a title that's hardly been diminished in the year since it's launch. Even though it's not the latest device anymore, the combination of an excellent camera, gorgeous phablet-like design, and lavish display make it a fantastic buy for those who want a serious flagship device.
TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★★ | Android Central: ★★★★ | WhatHiFi: ★★★★★
Featured in guides: Best phones (2022 edition), Best Android phone, Best camera phone (2022), best Samsung phone
Buy it if: You want a big-screen do-it-all flagship without spending an absolute fortune. While the Galaxy S22 Ultra is a great all-around device, we'd particularly recommend it to those who will make the most of it's huge 6.8-inch stylus-friendly display.
Don't buy it if: You want a palm-friendly device that will easily fit into any pocket. There's also an argument for opting for the latest Galaxy S23 Ultra if you're eligible for a trade-in at the official Samsung Store, as you can get a rebate of up to $750 off, depending on the device you're planning to hand over.
