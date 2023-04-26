The Galaxy S22 Ultra is still a phone I'd buy in 2023 - and now it's just $699

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (opens in new tab)

Was: $1,199

Now: $699.99 at Woot! (opens in new tab)

Overview:

Key features: Android OS, Tensor 2 chip, 108MP camera, 6.8-inch AMOLED display (120HZ), 5,000mAh battery

Product launched: February 2022

Price history: This is the lowest price we've spotted on this flagship device so far - which has previously retailed for anywhere between $999 to $899 at Amazon. You'll also find the Black color on sale for $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab) - which, while not quite as good of a deal at the listing at Woot, is another record-low price at the retailer and worth checking out.

Price comparison: Woot: $699 (opens in new tab) | Amazon: $799 (opens in new tab) | Best Buy: $799 (opens in new tab) | Walmart: $990 (opens in new tab)

Reviews consensus: Nearly every tech review site agrees that, at the time of its launch, the Galaxy S22 Ultra was one of the best smartphones ever - a title that's hardly been diminished in the year since it's launch. Even though it's not the latest device anymore, the combination of an excellent camera, gorgeous phablet-like design, and lavish display make it a fantastic buy for those who want a serious flagship device.

TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★★ (opens in new tab) | Android Central: ★★★★ (opens in new tab) | WhatHiFi: ★★★★★ (opens in new tab)

Featured in guides: Best phones (2022 edition), Best Android phone, Best camera phone (2022), best Samsung phone

Buy it if: You want a big-screen do-it-all flagship without spending an absolute fortune. While the Galaxy S22 Ultra is a great all-around device, we'd particularly recommend it to those who will make the most of it's huge 6.8-inch stylus-friendly display.

Don't buy it if: You want a palm-friendly device that will easily fit into any pocket. There's also an argument for opting for the latest Galaxy S23 Ultra if you're eligible for a trade-in at the official Samsung Store, as you can get a rebate of up to $750 off, (opens in new tab) depending on the device you're planning to hand over.