The Dell XPS 13 is the one laptop I'd buy this Presidents' Day

Out of all the laptops on offer in today's Presidents' Day sales, there's one that's caught my eye above the rest. If you're shopping for a brand new device today, then don't ignore this powerful and well-built Dell XPS 13 that's now $999 (opens in new tab).

Admittedly, that's still a relatively pricey laptop, but if you need a workstation that's capable of tackling all your everyday computing tasks then this will be more than up for the job and well worth the investment. Especially when it's considered to be one of the best laptops you can buy today in terms of value for money alone – and now it's even cheaper in the Presidents' Day laptop sales.

You get some excellent components for the money, such as a fast and modern Intel i7 processor, a healthy 16GB of RAM to boost performance and a large 512GB SSD for ample storage space. That's all wrapped up in the slim and portable XPS design, with a bright and high-definition 13.4-inch display.

Today's best Dell XPS 13 deal

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13: was $1,009 now $999 at Dell (opens in new tab)

While a high asking price makes this Dell XPS 13 a difficult recommendation for those on a budget, those with a bit of cash to spend will find a ton of value. Not only do you get $100 off one of the best laptops money can buy, but this particular model features a recent 12th gen Intel i7 processor, some performance-boosting 16GB of RAM, a spacious 512GB SSD for storage and a crisp 13.4-inch display. Put all that together and you get a super portable machine with plenty of power and a gorgeous design.

In our Dell XPS 13 review, we found the latest version of the long-running laptop was once again an ideal pick for most users - whether that's general everyday use or more productivity-focused tasks. You can eke out a lot of performance at this price.

The slim and light design is great for portability, so it's a good pick if you need a laptop that can keep up with your computing needs while on the go. Thankfully, battery life is reasonable at around seven hours, so that's close to a full day of work on a single charge.

Of course, if your needs are less intensive or you have a smaller budget then you might be better off looking for a more affordable device. There are many more available in the Dell Presidents' Day sale with prices starting at $229.99 (opens in new tab). But if this matches your needs then it's up there with some of the best laptop deals available right now.