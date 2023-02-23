The Asus Zephyrus G14 is $550 off right now - an amazing gaming laptop deal

If you're shopping for high-end gaming laptop deals, one of our favorite models ever is on sale right now at Best Buy. Currently, you can get the mighty Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for just $1,099.99 (opens in new tab) at the retailer - a massive $550 off the usual price.

This high-end laptop, while expensive, used to be a regular feature on our best gaming laptops buyer's guide for a good few years. Today's deal at Best Buy is on the latest model and it's packed to the brim with superb components.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: was $1,649 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9-6900HS

Graphics card: Radeon RX 6700S

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 1TB One of the best higher-end gaming laptop deals at Best Buy this week is on this heavily reduced Asus Zephyrus G14. This small but mighty laptop is one of our favorites here at TechRadar and this model, which boasts a Ryzen 9-6900HS, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, Radeon RX 6700S, and 1TB SSD gets the double thumbs-up from us. These are superb specs for the price and the excellent design and 1440p display make this one an easy recommendation. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Reasons to buy:

Gorgeous design

Lightweight 14-inch form-factor

Great specs for the money

Avoid if:

You're on a budget

You want a bigger display

By far and away the biggest selling point of the Asus Zephyrus G14 is its super-slim and portable 14-inch form factor. Despite having some serious components under the hood, this machine is more than capable of being tossed in a rucksack on the daily commute or carried to class. It's quite simply a powerful all-around laptop with a lovely design that doesn't sacrifice portability.

Speaking of power, this latest 2022 model features a respectable lineup of a Radeon RX 6700S graphics cards, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a Ryzen 9-6900HS processor. Couple these with a 120Hz display that's capable of 2560 x 1600 resolution and you've got a recipe for serious gaming on the go. It's likely you won't be able to max out the graphical settings on all titles at this huge resolution, but the RX 6700S is a pretty damn powerful card - and 1080p will still look great on a 14-inch display.

If this Asus Zephyrus G14 is a little out of your price range, or you want a few more high-end options, check out more of today's best gaming laptop deals just below. You can also head on over to our main cheap gaming laptop deals hub page to see a full list of our recommended buys for under $1,000 this week.

More great gaming laptop deals this week

MSI Sword 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $1,599 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Processor: Intel Core i7-12650H

Graphics card: RTX 3070 Ti

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 1TB A huge $400 discount makes this MSI Sword a much cheaper buy this week at Best Buy. If you're looking for some serious power, this one is a great choice thanks to its RTX 3070 Ti, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an Intel Core i7-12650H to top it all off. Put together, these are really great specs at this price point and should have no issues maxing out most titles. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

MSI GF65 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $806 now $745.42 at Amazon

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5-5600H

Graphics card: RTX 3060

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 512GB This MSI GF65 is one of the cheapest RTX 3060 gaming laptop deals you'll find right now, and it's an easy recommendation if you're looking for a nice balance of power and price. With a powerful GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, this is a great machine for the money - slightly older processor aside. Note, we've seen this one listed for as low as $738 before, but it's still a great buy at this slightly higher price. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop: was $1,799 now $1,299.99 at Dell

Processor: Ryzen 7-6800H

Graphics card: RX 6700M

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB Another absolutely stellar gaming laptop deal that features a speedy RX 6700M graphics card, this Alienware m17 is offering great value right now. Some may be put off by the larger 17.3-inch form factor with this one (and that the display is only 1080p), but a combination of a Ryzen 7-6800H, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD means you're getting decent bang for the buck. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

We've also got a page dedicated solely to the best Asus Zephyrus G14 deals if you're interested in seeing the best prices on older models.