Surface Pro deals offer huge $330 discounts on the best Windows tablets this Memorial Day

With Memorial Day sales on everything from TVs to refrigerators and patio furniture, something like a Microsoft Surface Pro tablet can easily slip through the cracks.
That's a shame because the Best Buy's Memorial Day sale (opens in new tab) has a few of these fantastic Windows tablets on sale right now, including the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ for up to $330 off (opens in new tab).
The Surface Pro 7+ is the mid-cycle refresh of Microsoft's popular Surface line of products and sits between the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro 8. In our Microsoft Surface Pro 7 review, we were somewhat underwhelmed by it, but with the upgrade to the 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake processors in the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, our criticisms have been largely addressed (though the bezels are still a little large for our liking, that's definitely a matter of taste). Either way, the Surface Pro range sits among the very best Windows tablets money can buy.
The two Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ devices on sale also include the Type Cover, which is normally an additional purchase, making this an excellent Memorial Day deal.
Memorial Day Surface Pro deals at Best Buy
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ (11th-gen Intel Core i3):
$929 $599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $330 - The Surface Pro 7+ with 11th-gen Intel Core i3 isn't as powerful as the Core i5 configuration, but it still packs plenty of power and comes with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. Add in the included Type Cover (normally an additional purchase) and this Windows tablet is a fantastic deal. You'll still have to buy the Surface Pen stylus separately, but fortunately, it's also on sale this Memorial Day.
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ (11th-gen Intel Core i5):
$1,029 $799 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $230 - The Surface Pro 7+ with 11th-gen Intel Core i5 is one of the best Windows tablet PCs you're going to find, and with the 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, it's a major improvement over the Surface Pro 7. This offer includes the Type Cover, though you'll still have to buy the Surface Pen stylus separately. It's also on sale this Memorial Day at Best Buy.
Microsoft Surface Pen Stylus
$99 $69 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $30 - The Microsoft Surface Pen is an essential accessory for the Surface line of Windows tablet PCs, which makes its $99 retail price a bit frustrating. This 30% discount on Microsoft's stylus makes the additional purchase much more palatable, and it's definitely a great addition to the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ deals at Best Buy.
Both Surface Pro 7+ configurations come with 8GB RAM, a 12.3-inch 2,736x1,824p resolution touch display, and 128GB of SSD storage. The Pro 7+ runs Windows 11 and brings Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, a major improvement over the Surface Pro 7. It also comes with TPM 2.0 for enhanced security features, making it an essential enterprise tablet for on-the-go productivity.
