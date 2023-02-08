Super Bowl TV deal: Samsung's 65-inch OLED TV gets a $500 price cut at Best Buy

Samsung is already known for its high-quality TVs, and this large-screen OLED TV is an excellent one at an amazing price at Best Buy's Super Bowl TV deals event. It could easily make the best Samsung TV list with its high-quality display, sleek and decently lightweight design, and other features.

Its original price was $2,299.99, but it has been discounted to its lowest price thanks to a massive $500 discount. This Samsung 65-inch Class S95B Series is currently $1,799.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), which makes it one of the Super Bowl TV deals we've spotted so far.

Not only is this massive 65-inch priced for a relatively affordable price, but you're also getting a 4K display with smart capabilities, as well as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built into it. It also has four HDMI ports so that you can connect plenty of consoles and even a PC with no issues. And it's only about 57 pounds, which isn't bad at all for lugging around.

Samsung 65-inch Super Bowl OLED TV deal

Samsung 65-inch OLED Class S95B Series TV: was $2,299.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy

This 65-inch OLED TV is a solid-quality flatscreen with great picture and sound quality. It fits in all the bells and whistles, including a 4K OLED display, plenty of HDMI ports, two voice assistant options, smart capabilities, and more. And thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate, it's solid for most gaming too.

And while this TV is definitely the best OLED TV for its pricing, it does have a few issues to be mindful of.

Mainly that, compared to other TVs, Samsung's OS takes a while to start up and can be clunky to navigate through apps. This can be fixed by cold booting the TV, but it's good to know that you'll have to do this in the first place. Screen brightness is still solid but has been reduced with the latest update, and there's no Dolby vision on this TV.

If you want even more great deals for TVs, check out our best Super Bowl TV deals which feature plenty of flatscreens at great prices.

