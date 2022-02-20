Shop the 11 best Presidents' Day sales on appliances, TVs, mattreses and more

While the official holiday kicks off tomorrow, you can shop Presidents' Day sales right now, which means record-low prices on everything from appliances, mattresses, and furniture to TVs, laptops, kitchen devices, and more. We've scoured through today's offers to bring you the 11 best Presidents' Day sales that we think you should know about.



Appliances are the most popular Presidents' Day sales category, and we've listed today's best offers from Best Buy, Home Depot, and Samsung with massive savings on refrigerators, dishwashers, washers, and dryers from brands like LG, Whirlpool, and GE.



You can also find best-ever offers on mattresses, with sales from popular sites like Purple, DreamCloud, and Tuft & Needle with sitewide sales and free sleep accessories included in your order.



If you're looking for Presidents' Day tech bargains, you can find fantastic deals on TVs, smartwatches, and tablets from Best Buy and sitewide savings on laptops from Dell and HP.



See more of today's best Presidents' Day sales below, and keep in mind most offers end tomorrow, and we might not see bargains like this until Memorial Day.

Today's 11 best Presidents' Day sales

Best Buy Presidents' Day Sale: save up to $700 on major appliances

Save up to $700 - Appliances are the most popular Presidents' Day sales category, and Best Buy is offering up to $700 on major appliances, including washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and microwaves from top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and more. Best Buy also offers a complimentary home consulting service helping it stand out from competitors.

Nectar President's Day sale: save $100 on mattresses + $399 free gifts

Save up to $499 - Nectar was one of the first retailers to launch its Presidents' Day sale with up to $100 in savings on mattresses, which includes its popular memory foam mattress, plus $399 worth of free gifts added to your order. Ranked number two in our best mattress guide, Nectar's memory foam mattress is extremely comfortable and supportive and a fantastic value with today's offer.

Dell's Presidents' Day sale: laptop deals starting at $229.99

Save $264 – Dell's Presidents' Day sale includes best-ever offers on its best-selling laptops like the XPS 13, Inspiron, and Alienware as well as desktops, and monitors with deals starting at just $229.99. Our favorite deal from today's sale is Dell's powerful XPS 13 laptop on sale for $685.99.

Samsung Presidents' Day sale: save up to $500 on Samsung appliances

Save up to $500 - Samsung's President's Day sale is offering up to $500 on its best-selling major appliances like ranges, refrigerators, dishwashers, and washers and dryers. If you're looking for deals on small appliances, you can also save big on vacuums and microwaves and the retailer is offering up to $1,300 on its 4K, 8K, and QLED TVs.

Amazon: save up to 40% off on Amazon's best-selling devices

Save up to $300 - While Amazon hasn't launched an official Presidents' Day sale, the retailer is offering up to 40% off its best-selling devices like Fire tablets, TVs, the Ring doorbell, the Fire TV Stick, and more. Today's sale is a great opportunity to score an Amazon device at a record-low price.

DreamCloud Presidents' Day sale: $200 off mattresses + $399 in free accessories

Save up to $499 - DreamCloud's President's Day sale allows you to save $200 on the luxury hybrid DreamCloud, and you'll get a free mattress protector (worth $99), a sheet set (worth $125), and two premium cooling pillows (worth $75) added to your order for free. The DreamCloud suits back and stomach sleepers, and comes with a year-long risk-free trial, plus a Forever Warranty.

Wayfair Presidents' Day Clearance: furniture deals starting at $12.99

Save up to $400 - The Wayfair Presidents' Day sale includes clearance items on last year's best-selling items which include up to 70% off furniture, rugs, decor, lighting, patio items, storage solutions, wall art, and more. You can also receive free shipping on orders over $35.

Home Depot Presidents' Day sale: up to 30% off top-brand appliances

Save up to $900 - One of this weekend's most popular promotions is the Home Depot's Presidents' Day sale which includes up to $900 on major appliances like refrigerators, dishwashers, washers, and dryers, and ranges from brands like LG, Samsung, Whirpool, GE, and more. You can also save up to 30% on stainless steel kitchen packages from Samsung and LG.

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: from $645 $516 at T&N

Save up to $219 - You can now save up to 20% sitewide in the Tuft & Needle Presidents' Day sale. That discount reduces the brand's already affordable Original memory foam mattress to just $516 (was $645) for a twin, while a queen is reduced to $876 (was $1,095). That's an excellent price on a mattress made with heat-conducting graphite and cooling gel to dissipate heat while you sleep.

HP Presidents' Day sale: save up to 70% + free shipping

Save up to $200 - HP's Presidents' Day sale is offering monumental savings which include up to 70% off laptops, monitors, desktops, and more. You can find laptop deals that start at just $309.99, plus you can get free shipping and returns on every order.

Overstock Presidents' Day Clearance Sale: save up to 70% + free shipping

Overstock's Presidents' Day sale went live last week and the retailer is offering up to 70% off 1000s of items, which features furniture, rugs, mattresses, home decor, lighting, bedding, patio items, and more. You'll also receive free shipping on everything, so this is one you shouldn't miss.

More Presidents' Day sales

See more bargains with our guide to the best Presidents' Day TV sales and the best Presidents' Day laptop sales.