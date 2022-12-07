Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite plummets to its cheapest price ever

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is now unbeatable value for money in this latest offer at Amazon that brings the mid-range tablet down to its lowest price ever.

For those of you out there put off by the high price of an iPad or Samsung's latest Tab S8 range, this is a sensible compromise. You still get a powerful and versatile tablet that's great for general browsing, media streaming, and a little gaming, all at a fraction of the cost.

If that's exactly what you're after for yourself or as a gift this year, then the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is down to $229.99 (was $349.99) at Amazon US (opens in new tab). A similar deal is also available that drops the tablet to £239 (was £299) at Amazon UK (opens in new tab).

For the money, you get the 64GB WiFi version that sports a compact 10.4-inch display, a 13-hour battery life, and an S-Pen included for free. That's a neat addition for those who like to have the option to write, sketch or annotate on a tablet - and represents an additional saving of around $50 / £45.

This price will only be available for a week, so don't miss one of the year's best tablet deals while it's available today.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: was $349.99 now $229.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

An impressive $120 saving brings the mid-range Samsung tablet down to its cheapest price ever. It's an ideal slate if you don't want to pay for one of the more premium options from Samsung or Apple but still want a powerful tablet for browsing, streaming, doodling, and gaming. Note: the Gray version is currently estimated to arrive after Christmas.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: was £299 now £239 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Those in the UK can also pick up the S6 Lite for the lowest price we've seen on that side of the pond. Considering it's now only £20 more than the budget-focused Tab A8, you may as well pay the extra to get a more powerful device that also includes the free S-Pen accessory.

In our Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review, we called the tablet a "well-rounded iPad competitor" and "the best non-premium tablet the company has ever put out" - both high praise for a device that now costs considerably less than Apple's entry-level slate and brand new iPad 10.9 (2022).

While it sits within the Tab S range, it's certainly not as powerful as the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, but those are the premium devices aimed at enthusiasts that also want to use them as mini-workstations or laptop alternatives.

The S6 Lite is purely a tablet, so if you need a device to do some shopping while on the sofa, play a few games in bed or watch your favorite shows while commuting on a screen larger than your mobile, it's an excellent choice.

