The best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals and Note 20 Ultra deals to pre-order in the US

Samsung's second phone launch this year has finally landed, and we're already starting to see Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals pop through for those of you with your fingers on the pre-order trigger.

If you're a fan of giant phones, you've already been keeping tabs on the launch news no doubt. These are premium phones with some hefty price tags, which makes these Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals especially rewarding for those who want to save as much cash possible.

There's a range of carriers now accepting pre-orders, which you can view just below. If you'd like to head straight to Samsung, then use this link here.

Following the launch of this year's Samsung Galaxy S20 and last year's Note 10, the Galaxy Note 20 looks to pack in some powerful, albeit iterative improvements over its predecessors. A 6.7-inch FHD+ display with 60hz refresh rate, lavish triple camera setup, upgraded processor, RAM, and 'S' pen mean there's a lot to offer from this premium smartphone.

For those not content with simply iterative improvements, the new Samsung Galaxy 20 Note Ultra represents Samsung at the very top of its game. Onboard is an expanded 4500mAh battery, lavish 6.9-inch Quad HD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a stunning triple camera setup - complete with 108Mp lens.

Both devices come with the dedicated 'S' pen, IP68 ratings and fast wireless charging capabilities. You can find out more about where to pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals below.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals for preorder

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: buy one, get one free, plus up to $550 off in trade-in

Verizon has a whole bundle of Galaxy Note 20 deals up for grabs right now if you're ready to preorder. If you purchase one with a new line you'll be entitled to another one for free, plus if you're trading in they'll give up to $550 off for your old phone. They'll even throw in a $150 Samsung gift card if you're switching too.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: $1000 off with select trade-in and new plan

You can get a brand new Galaxy for free right now at AT&T if you're trading in an eligible device and purchasing a new unlimited plan. Adding a line to an existing account is eligible for the rebate, as is upgrading and switching, so this is a great offer.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: save up to $700 with qualified trade-in

Best Buy's trade-in program is easily one of the cheapest ways to pick up a new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deal right now - offering up to $700 in rebates with every eligible trade-in, plus a free $150 Samsung gift card. All the major carriers are available at Best Buy, so it's a great option to pick up some freebies.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: save up to $650 with qualified trade-in

Samsung operates one of the most generous phone trade-in programs around and it even extends to the new Galaxy Note 20 preorders. Trade-in your old Apple, Samsung, or Google device and you'll be entitled to up to a $650 cashback rebate. What's more, they'll even take phones with cracked screens.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (Image credit: Samsung) OS: Android | Screen size: 6.7-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2960 | Memory: 8GB Ram | Weight: 192g |Storage: 128/256GB | Battery: 4300mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 64MP| Front camera: 10MP

The latest in Samsung's vaunted phablet range is here, and surprisingly, manages to keep the launch price down - debuting in at $999 / £849.

Don't get us wrong this is still a hefty price to pay for a smartphone, but considering the amount of power on display here, it's a fair price for those power users this phone marks as its target audience.

New appointments include an upgraded 'S' pen, camera spec, as well as some choice improvements to the internal ram and processing power - welcome additions for those who want to make full use of that phablet form factor.

The upgrades and comparatively low launch price does come with a few trade-offs though, as you're still not getting a curved screen here - a feature we would have liked to see, especially when compared to the lush 120hz display on the Galaxy S20.



Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals for preorder

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: buy one, get one free, plus up to $550 off in trade-in

You can get a whole additional Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for free right now if you purchase one with a new line, plus you'll also receive up to $550 if you're trading in your old device. Verizon will also throw in a $150 Samsung gift card if you're switching.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: $1000 off with select trade-in and new plan

The amazing introductory offer from AT&T also applies to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra - allowing you score a $1000 discount if you're eligible. You'll need to be trading in a select older device here, plus purchasing a new unlimited plan, but it's still a fantastic offer.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: save up to $700 with qualified trade-in

Save up to $700 when you trade-in your old device and pick up a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra preorder this week at Best Buy. To sweeten the deal even further you're also getting a free $150 Samsung store gift card as well.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: save up to $650 with qualified trade-in

The fantastic on-going Samsung trade-in program can go a long way in softening that hefty upfront cost on a new Galaxy Note 20 Ultra preorder. Simply trade-in your old Apple, Samsung, or Google device and you'll be entitled to up to a $650 rebate.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Image credit: Samsung) OS: Android | Screen size: 6.9-inch | Resolution: 1444 x 3096 | Memory: 12GB Ram | Weight: 208g |Storage: 256/512GB | Battery: 4500mAh | Rear camera: 108MP + 12MP + 13MP| Front camera: 10MP

The bigger brother of the two new devices - the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra debuts as surely one of the best smartphones on the market right now, although at an eye-watering $1,299 / £1,179 asking price.

That's a heavy investment for even the deepest of pockets, but you are getting some absolutely killer specs here. A gigantic 6.9-inch Quad HD screen that's been upped to 120Hz refresh rate, a stunning array of cameras capable of up to 100x zoom, and 12GB of RAM - more than some ultrabooks at this price.

Lining up against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, this new phablet gives power users another compelling premium choice - assuming that asking price isn't too unsurmountable.



Compare Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra deals