RedmiBook 15 is now available for Rs. 27,890 on Amazon

RedmiBook 15 has dropped to a new low price of Rs. 27,890 on Amazon. It was launched back in August last year at Rs. 41,999.

The latest price makes it the perfect budget laptop you can get. It is one of the cheapest 11th-generation Intel Core i3-powered laptops, which alone demands your attention.

RedmiBook 15: Key features and specifications

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

RedmiBook 15 comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD LCD, like most other 15-inch laptops. The display is complemented by a pair of two 2W stereo speakers.

The laptop comes with a brushed metallic design that isn't reminiscent of Apple Macbooks like Xiaomi's other laptops. Instead, it looks like a generic laptop from any other brand.

This version of RedmiBook 15 is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i3-1115G4 processor. It is one of the best processors in a laptop you can get for the price of under Rs. 30,000. The laptop has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

The laptop has all the connectivity ports like two USB 3.2, one USB 2.0 port, an HDMI port, a LAN port, and a headphone jack.

The laptop comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed, which can be upgraded to Windows 11 via a software update. It also comes with Microsoft Office home and student edition 2019.

A great budget laptop

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

RedmiBook 15 is an outstanding laptop to get for under Rs. 30,000. Other laptops with Core i3, an 11th generation processor, costs upwards of Rs. 30,000.

RedmiBook 15 has everything you'd need in a budget notebook. It comes with one of the best processors you can get for the price and has all the features you want, such as SSD storage instead of a hard disk, good battery life, and more.