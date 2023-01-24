One of the best TVs for sports is super-cheap in today's Super Bowl TV deals

With the Divisional Round now behind us and the big game drawing ever closer, now's the time to check out some of the best Super Bowl TV deals available right now. This time, we've picked out a budget-friendly Hisense TV that exceeds expectations considering the low price, with a bright, responsive and high-quality display that makes it great for watching sports.

Those who want a super-cheap set in time for the big game should definitely consider this 55-inch Hisense U6G 4K TV at Best Buy for $369.99 (was $599.99) (opens in new tab). It matches the cheapest price we've seen for this TV and is a massive bargain for a display of this size with some top-end features.

Some that we called out in our Hisense U6G review include full array local dimming and Quantum Dot color, which is a flowery way of saying it offers richer colors, vibrant brightness, and superior contrast that will really make images pop. That's on top of 4K resolution support, voice controls, and Roku TV built-in for access to all the major streaming apps. Just note the underwhelming internal speakers, which can easily be remedied with one of the best soundbars.

Altogether, it makes for an affordable and impressive TV that's so good it's even claimed a spot on our guide to the best TVs for sports. So, don't miss this terrific budget option while it's so cheap at Best Buy.

Today's best cheap Super Bowl TV deal

And, even though the newer Hisense U6H is available for the same price at Best Buy (opens in new tab), it hasn't been reviewed as well as this slightly older TV. Plus, the new features are most beneficial for gaming on the latest PS5 and Xbox Series X. If you won't be using your TV with current-gen consoles, then you may as well stick with the U6G.

