One of the best gaming laptops is now $550 cheaper for President's Day

It's rare to find an affordable gaming laptop nowadays, especially one with great specs that's essentially future-proofed — and it'll be even harder once the 4000-series and Zen 4 GPU laptops make their debut later this year. But right now, Best Buy has an amazing deal on a solid Asus ROG Zephyrus G14.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is an excellent gaming laptop in its own right and last year's version of it received high marks from us, with the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 variation even making our best gaming laptops list. And now it's down to just $1,099.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy — that's a discount of $550 on the MSRP of $1,649.99.

Asus is known as a high-quality brand, and if you need an excellent gaming laptop that has great specs all around you could do a lot worse than taking advantage of this deal.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop deal

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,649.99 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is an amazing gaming laptop that sports some series specs including an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, AMD Radeon RX 6700S GPU, and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD of storage. The only downside is that the refresh is a little low at 120Hz but unless you're a professional gamer then this shouldn't impact you too much.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 has excellent specs including an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, AMD Radeon RX 6700S GPU, and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. This makes it a high-quality gaming laptop that's able to run nearly any current PC game on high to max settings. The RAM ensures that any game is playable, no matter the memory requirements, and the storage space should last you for a few years before you need an external hard drive.

Not to mention that it's an incredibly gorgeous laptop that's thin, lightweight, and sleek. It offers the full package, and now that this particular model is just over $1,000, it's an absolute steal for a high-end gaming laptop. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is definitely worth the price if you're in the market for both a productivity machine and a gaming laptop.

More Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 deals

You can also see more of the best cheap laptop deals and cheap gaming laptop deals happening now, and look forward to upcoming discounts at the 2023 Presidents' Day sales event.