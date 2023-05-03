New Samsung Galaxy A54 gets first discount at Amazon – now just $374

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is barely a month old, but it's already received its first discount at Amazon, with the device currently retailing for $374.99 (was $449) (opens in new tab) unlocked.
This $75 discount brings what was already one of the best phones for Android fans on a budget down to a record-breaking price. While we're still evaluating the phone (see our Samsung Galaxy A54 hands-on review), the Galaxy A54 is shaping up to be a fantastic mid-range buy thanks to its fantastic 120Hz display, decent 50MP camera, and nicely premium design.
Cheapest-ever Galaxy A54 5G deal
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Was:
$449
Now: $374.99 at Amazon
Overview:
Key features: Android OS, Exynos 1380 chipset, 50MP camera, 6.4-inch AMOLED display (120Hz), 5,000mAh battery
Product launched: April 2023
Price history: This is the cheapest upfront price we've seen yet for unlocked devices – and barely a few weeks after launch. For comparison, Best Buy also has the device on sale for $374 right now, but that's only via an activation rebate, which will only apply to a narrow band of carriers. You can also trade in an old device for a rebate of up to $350, but obviously you'll need be to be willing to part with a fairly decent old phone to get that full discount.
Price comparison: Amazon: $374 | Best Buy: $374 | Samsung: $449
Reviews consensus:
Toms Guide: ★★★★ | Digital Camera World: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a fully-featured Android smartphone that doesn't break the bank. Sure, the A54 5G doesn't carry quite the same pedigree as the Galaxy S series, but it's still got all the same hallmarks – namely an excellent AMOLED display, a good camera, and a premium design that belies its relatively modest price tag.
Don't buy it if: You want the very cutting edge of performance or smartphone design. While outwardly a premium-looking device, the mid-range chipset inside the A54 5G won't match the S-series devices when it comes to outright performance.
You can head on over to our main cell phone deals page if you're interested in more recommendations for the US this week. Alternatively, check out today's best prices on popular unlocked Android phones in your region below.