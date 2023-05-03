New Samsung Galaxy A54 gets first discount at Amazon – now just $374

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (opens in new tab)

Was: $449

Now: $374.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Overview:

Key features: Android OS, Exynos 1380 chipset, 50MP camera, 6.4-inch AMOLED display (120Hz), 5,000mAh battery

Product launched: April 2023

Price history: This is the cheapest upfront price we've seen yet for unlocked devices – and barely a few weeks after launch. For comparison, Best Buy also has the device on sale for $374 right now, but that's only via an activation rebate, which will only apply to a narrow band of carriers. You can also trade in an old device for a rebate of up to $350, but obviously you'll need be to be willing to part with a fairly decent old phone to get that full discount.

Price comparison: Amazon: $374 | Best Buy: $374 | Samsung: $449

Reviews consensus:

Toms Guide: ★★★★ | Digital Camera World: ★★★★

Buy it if: You want a fully-featured Android smartphone that doesn't break the bank. Sure, the A54 5G doesn't carry quite the same pedigree as the Galaxy S series, but it's still got all the same hallmarks – namely an excellent AMOLED display, a good camera, and a premium design that belies its relatively modest price tag.

Don't buy it if: You want the very cutting edge of performance or smartphone design. While outwardly a premium-looking device, the mid-range chipset inside the A54 5G won't match the S-series devices when it comes to outright performance.