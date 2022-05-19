Lowe's Memorial Day goes live - here are the top 5 deals

The Lowe's Memorial Day sale has officially begun, which means deals are live on everything from major appliances, tools, and grills to patio furniture, gardening accessories, lawnmowers, and more. We've sorted through all the offers from Lowe's Memorial Day sale to bring you the five best deals.
Memorial Day sales mean huge savings on appliances, patio furniture, and outdoor items, which is Lowe's specialty and why it's one of the most popular retailers during the holiday weekend event. Some highlighted offers from the Lowe's Memorial Day sale include up to $750 off major appliances like washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and more. You'll find best-ever offers on kitchen and laundry packages, and the retailer is also offering free delivery on select appliances. You'll also find deals on patio furniture, power tools, grills, and lawn and garden accessories.
See our hand-picked deals from Lowe's Memorial Day sale below, followed by today's best Memorial Day deals from Best Buy, Walmart, Home Depot, Amazon, and more.
Lowe's Memorial Day sale: today's top 5 deals
Lowe's Memorial Day sale: save up to $750 off major appliances + free local delivery
Save up to $400 - Lowe's Memorial Day sale includes up to $750 on major appliances like refrigerators, washers and dryers, rangers, and more from brands like Samsung, GE, and Whirpool, plus get free delivery when you spend $396 or more.
Lowe's Memorial Day sale: save up to $50 on grills
The Memorial Day holiday is a great time to score a discount on a grill and Lowe's is offering up to $50 in savings on its best-selling girls with prices starting at just $149. The retailer is also offering deals on grilling tools like covers, cleaning sets, and cookies accessories.
Lowe's Memorial Day sale: patio furniture deals starting at $34.99
Save up to $499 - The Lowe's Memorial Day sale is one of the best opportunities to score massive savings on patio furniture, with deals starting at just $34.99. You can save on outdoor dining tables, furniture sets, umbrellas, pillows, lounge chairs, and more.
Lowe's Memorial Day sale: lawn and garden deals starting at $2.99
Get everything you need for your outdoor space with these home and garden deals from Lowe's Memorial Day sale. You can save on planting soil, flowers, planters, garden decor, hoses, and more with prices starting at just $2.99.
Lowe's Memorial Day sale: save up to $300 on tools and accessories
Father's Day is just around the corner, so the Memorial Day sales event is a great opportunity to save on tools and score a gift for dad. You can save up to $300 on power tools and accessories from Dewalt, Craftsman, Kobalt, and more.
