Amazon sale: today's best deals including the Fire TV Stick and Sony OLED TVs
Plus, even more of the best offers available at the retailer in the US
We're just a matter of days away from the Prime Early Access Sale, which promises to be another two-day sale similar to the retailer's summer mega blowout Amazon Prime Day. While we expect this upcoming Amazon sale won't be as big, it should still serve as a good opportunity to pick up some early Black Friday deals.
But you don't have to wait until October 11 for a bargain. There are already a number of deals live across popular Amazon devices, TVs, headphones, laptops and more - with many products down to their lowest prices ever. Check out all of these top offers and more just below - and stick with us throughout the rest of the week as we share even more deals in the current Amazon sale.
Remember, though, that you need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to access the deals and get a vast selection of other perks. New subscribers can start a one-month Amazon Prime free trial today. For everyone else, a subscription costs $14.99 per month or $139 for a year-long membership.
Today's 5 best Amazon deals
- Fire TV Stick 4K:
$49.99$24.99 at Amazon
- Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Fire TV:
$399.99$249.99 at Amazon
- Ring Video Doorbell:
$99.99$69.99 at Amazon
- Sony Bravia A90J 55-inch OLED TV:
$2,499.99$1,798 at Amazon
- All-new Fire 7 tablet:
$59.99$44.99 at Amazon
The Insignia range is one of the best value-for-money options when it comes to budget TVs. If you just need a reasonable-sized and affordable TV for your general everyday viewing then we definitely recommend this display while it's down to $249.
As well as support for 4K resolution so you get top picture quality, this Insignia 50-inch Fire TV also has access to all major streaming apps so you can watch your favorite shows and films with ease. All using voice controls, too.
Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Fire TV:
$399.99 $249.99 at Amazon
We'd usually suggest you avoid buying an Amazon Fire TV Stick outside of the retailer's own Prime Day sale as that's when it's always available for the lowest price. However, with the Prime Early Access Sale almost upon us, Amazon has bucked the trend and dropped the popular streaming stick back down to the cheapest price we've ever seen.
Yep, right now the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is only $24.99. That's half-price and equal to the record low we saw back during this year's Prime Day sale. Amazon has always said that prices for its own devices are always at their cheapest during that summer sale, so we don't expect this to be any less over Black Friday.
It's great to have you with us on our guide through all the best deals in the latest Amazon sale. We've searched through all of the mega retailer's latest offers to see what bargains are up for grabs and will share our top picks right here.
We're keeping things varied, too, so as well as our key categories such as TVs, laptops, smartwatches, phones and gaming, you'll also find offers in wider home and lifestyle products like vacuums, appliances and more. Our aim is to ensure all the very best deals available on Amazon are brought to your attention - whether it's for an impromptu purchase or a product you've been waiting to find at the right price.
Let's get started, then, with some deals already live ahead of next week's Prime Early Access sale.
