Amazon sale: today's best deals including the Fire TV Stick and Sony OLED TVs

(Image credit: Future)

We're just a matter of days away from the Prime Early Access Sale, which promises to be another two-day sale similar to the retailer's summer mega blowout Amazon Prime Day. While we expect this upcoming Amazon sale won't be as big, it should still serve as a good opportunity to pick up some early Black Friday deals.

But you don't have to wait until October 11 for a bargain. There are already a number of deals live across popular Amazon devices, TVs, headphones, laptops and more - with many products down to their lowest prices ever. Check out all of these top offers and more just below - and stick with us throughout the rest of the week as we share even more deals in the current Amazon sale.

Remember, though, that you need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to access the deals and get a vast selection of other perks. New subscribers can start a one-month Amazon Prime free trial today. For everyone else, a subscription costs $14.99 per month or $139 for a year-long membership.