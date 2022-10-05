Live
Amazon sale UK: all the very best deals on smart home tech, appliances and more
All the top offers available right now at the retailer in the UK
The end-of-year sales period is going to start earlier than ever before when the Prime Early Access Sale gets underway on October 11 at Amazon. It may not be the same grand event as the retailer's big summer blowout Amazon Prime Day, but it's yet another two-day sale jam-packed full of offers that could rival this year's Black Friday deals.
We're already warmed up, though, with a number of early best-ever deals on popular Amazon devices, mobile phones, TVs, appliances and more in the UK. You can check out all of these deals in the current Amazon sale below - and stick with us throughout the rest of the week as we share even more we uncover.
Do remember, though, that you need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to take part in the Prime Early Access Sale and get a vast selection of other perks. New subscribers can start a one-month Amazon Prime free trial right now. Otherwise, a subscription costs £8.99 per month or £95 for a year-long membership.
Today's 5 best Amazon UK deals
- Echo Dot (4th Gen):
£49.99£19.99 at Amazon
- Echo Show 5:
£74.99£34.99 at Amazon
- Morphy Richards Slow Cooker:
£64.99£44.99 at Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 tablet:
£59.99£34.99 at Amazon
- Hangsun Water Flosser:
£42.99£25.99 at Amazon
While we're on the topic of laptop deals, let's take a look at some buying advice from TechRadar's Managing Editor and computing expert Matt Hanson. We always have this in mind when recommending devices to you, too.
"When you're browsing through laptop deals, be aware that a lot of laptop manufacturers and retailers are trying to get rid of old stock. You'll see a laptop deal that cuts a huge chunk off the original price, only to find that it has a processor that's three years old.
"That's not necessarily a deal-breaker – even with an Intel Core i7-8500U, you should be able to get some work done, but that will massively hurt any resale value the machine will have, plus can potentially mean sluggish performance, depending on what you use it for."
The Asus VivoBook 15 has been one of the best laptops to buy over the last few weeks in the Amazon sale. The previous model is now no longer available, but this brand new version has just been added and it's easily one of the best laptop deals available today following a £120 discount.
It comes with some powerful components for the money, including an Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a huge 512GB SSD. These specs will ensure great performance for general browsing, video calls, office work, media streaming or multitasking between apps.
The latest version of the Amazon Fire 7 tablet has only been reduced once since it launched earlier in the year. Good news in case you missed this offer from last week: you can still pick up the budget tablet for its cheapest price yet.
Remember that for £35 you won't get a powerful device, but this tablet is more than capable if you need a cheap option to browse the web, stream media, read books and do some light gaming.
After all the best bargains in the latest Amazon sale in the UK? Looks like you've ended up in the perfect place. We've taken a deep dive into the retailer's ocean of discounted goods and emerged with some sparkling pearls of sought-after items and massive reductions.
Anyway, enough metaphor. What you're really here for is the actual deals on our key categories such as TVs, laptops, smartwatches, phones and gaming. However, you'll also find offers in wider home and lifestyle products like vacuums, appliances and more. We're keeping things varied so that, whether it's an impromptu purchase or a product you've been eyeing for some time, you can find it at the best price.
Here we go, then. Let's take a look at the best deals worth buying ahead of next week's Prime Early Access sale.
