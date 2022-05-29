Is Costco open on Memorial Day 2022?

Costco is running its Memorial Day sale online this weekend (opens in new tab), ahead of the unofficial kickoff to summer on Monday. But what about in store: will Costco be open on Memorial Day?

Costco warehouses aren’t always open during holidays in the US, and Memorial Day is one of the biggest holidays of the year for Americans. The retailer is best known for its huge warehouse-style stores full of all kinds of everyday products, and given how paper plates and Memorial Day barbeques are all but synonymous with the holiday, Costco might sound like a great place to stock up ahead of Monday - espcially given that it's current Memorial Day sale.

You’re not wrong, but if you’re planning a big get together this Memorial Day, you’ll have to plan ahead...

Is Costco open on Memorial Day?

Unfortunately (or fortunately, if you work at a Costco warehouse), Costco’s warehouses are closed on Memorial Day, so if you’re looking to pick up some last minute items, you’ll have to head elsewhere on Monday.

Costco is still open Saturday and Sunday (hours vary by location), so you do have time to get those ridiculously large bottles of ketchup and relish for the cookout, but expect longer lines the closer we get to Sunday evening.

Fortunately, you can still take advantage of Costco’s Memorial Day offerings online, just don’t expect to receive anything in time for the Monday holiday itself.

Costco's online Memorial Day sale is for members, with many items offering same day delivery - though this won’t be an option on Memorial Day itself, so take advantage now.

If you don’t need anything for Monday’s gathering but just want a great deal on a new kitchen appliance , you’re in luck. Costco is currently offering a huge selection of items online at some pretty incredible prices. For many of the best deals though, as mentioned, you’ll need to be a Costco member and sign in to see them. Costco membership starts from $60/year.

Here's a selection of some of the best deals at Costco right now:

Where can I shop on Memorial Day instead?

If you’re in a bind on Memorial Day and need to grab some last minute items before guests arrive, you aren’t entirely out of options. Several major retailers like Walmart and Best Buy will have store hours on Memorial Day, but these will be holiday hours, and they will vary by retailer and location.

Many of these retailers are also running Memorial Day sales this weekend and many, like Amazon, offer same-day delivery (though again, the majority won’t have this as an option on Memorial Day itself).

Check out some of the best deals from around the web and see what you can save as we head into summer.

