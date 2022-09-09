The best iPhone 14 Pro Max preorder deals: free gifts, rebates, and more

The first iPhone 14 Pro Max preorder deals are now live, and we've rounded up the best ones here to help you save money on Apple's latest-and-greatest phone. It's the most expensive model in the new iPhone 14 range, with a starting price of $1,099 / £1,199 – but there are ways to save ahead of the official September 16 launch date, and we're sharing all the details here.

On the topic of price, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has the same introductory cost as the iPhone 13 Pro Max had in the US. However, it's increased by £150 in the UK over last year's equivalent iPhone. Still, this is Apple's biggest and best phone yet – you can read our first impressions in our iPhone 14 Pro Max review.

Aesthetically, the iPhone 14 Pro Max takes the same design cues as its predecessor, but the addition of the intuitive Dynamic Island will make interacting with the device a more seamless experience. There's also Apple's new A16 Bionic chip, enhanced cameras, upgraded safety features, and better low-power modes.

It isn't cheap, but there are plenty of iPhone deals to take advantage of now that iPhone preorders have opened. Read on for all the best iPhone 14 Pro Max preorder deals happening now... (And, you'll find the best iPhone 14 deals, iPhone 14 Pro deals, or iPhone 14 Plus deals if you want to compare these promotions to those on the other devices in the range.)

iPhone 14 Pro Max preorder deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: save up to $1,000 w/ trade-in and unlimited plan at Verizon (opens in new tab)

Verizon's iPhone 14 Pro Max deals are offering an extremely competitive trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 for the initial pre-orders phase - a maximum saving that can see you paying just $99 over 36 months for this stunning flagship. This one's open to both new and existing customers too (as long as they're on an unlimited plan) and those who switch over from another carrier will get an additional $200 gift card. Put together, this is one of the strongest deals out there right now and well worth considering.

AT&T's iPhone 14 Pro preorder deals are also incredibly strong today, with a possibility to knock a whopping $1,000 off the device cost with an eligible trade-in. As with all big carrier promotions, this one is tied to an unlimited data plan so definitely factor that into your budget before you jump in. On the bright side, device costs with the biggest savings here equate to just $2.75 per month ($99 in total).

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: save up to $720 with a trade-in at Apple (opens in new tab)

The official retailer is going to be the only one offering unlocked iPhone 14 Pro deals at launch but the good news is it does have a fairly decent trade-in program of its own to check out. Right now, it's offering maximum rebates of up to $720 off (with an iPhone 13 Pro trade) without the need for a pesky carrier contract. That's unfortunately not as good as the biggest savings you can get at the carriers themselves but it's still enough to cut the cost of the device significantly.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: save up to $1,000 with a trade-in at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Alongside the big carriers themselves, excellent iPhone 14 Pro preorder deals can be found over at Best Buy. As always, this retailer is matching the carrier sites themselves when it comes to promotions, which means you can get up to $1,000 off with a trade-in and unlimited plan on either T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: save up to $1,000 with a trade-in at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Another big nationwide retailer that's offering iPhone 14 Pro preorder deals is Walmart. Again, this retailer is stocking Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile devices and matching the promotions offered at the big carrier sites. A trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 is your option here, although you will need an unlimited data plan to be.

iPhone 14 Pro Max preorder deals in the UK

If you're joining us from the UK - welcome! We're currently busy updating this section with our top picks. Note, preorders are now live at the following retailers, although we're still picking through them to find our recommended tariffs.

iPhone 14 Pro Max preorders: what you need to know

Compared to the somewhat underwhelming iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is a dazzling addition to the Apple family. Marked improvements in the camera, screen tech, and overall functionality make this the iPhone worth checking out this year.

However, it's not the only large-screen iPhone 14 model. The brand-new iPhone 14 Plus also has a 6.7-inch screen and it retails from $899 / £949. But the cheaper iPhone 14 Plus is largely just an upscaled version of the base iPhone 14, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro Max sports a higher-res screen plus all of Apple's much-anticipated refreshes and upgrades.

iPhone 14 Pro Max: specs (Image credit: Apple) OS: iOS 16 | Screen size: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR (adaptive refresh 1Hz to 120Hz)| Resolution: 2796x1290 | CPU: Apple A16 | Memory: N/A | Weight: 240g |Storage: 128 / 256 / 512GB / 1TB | Battery: N/A | Rear camera: 48MP wide, 12MP ultrawide| Front camera: 12MP

Starting with the design, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is mostly identical to the iPhone 13 Pro Max, but with two exceptions. First, the notch is no more – enter the Dynamic Island, which displays notifications and morphs on-screen depending to match whatever you're doing. Second (and more minor), there's a longer camera bump at the rear, so sadly you won't be able to recycle that iPhone 13 Pro Max case.

Speaking of the camera, there's still a three-lens array but there's now the main lens sports a 48MP sensor. The ultra-wide and telephoto lenses remain at 12MP each, but a new Photonic Engine will merge the best pixels from each exposure for detailed, vibrant images. Larger sensors should produce stunning low-light photos, and Action Mode will stabilize video so you can capture smoother footage as you run.

As for performance, the iPhone 14 Pro Max features the latest A16 Bionic chipset – which per Apple consists of nearly 16 billion transistors and allows the phone to handle up to 17 trillion operations per second. With that power comes more efficiency, as an improved low-power mode will allow the iPhone 14 Pro Max to run longer, even with the addition of a new Always-On Display.

Enhanced safety features will enable the iPhone 14 Pro Max to reach emergency services or select contacts in case of a car accident (Crash Detection) or no mobile signal (Emergency SOS via Satellite). There's also dual eSIM support – although phones sold in the US will lack a physical SIM card tray, a possible sign of what's to come for future iPhones.

Indeed, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the most impressive iPhone you can buy. Sure, it's the most expensive iPhone yet, but the price hike is much lower than we braced ourselves for – and iPhone Pro Max preorder deals offer great ways to save ahead of its September 16 launch.