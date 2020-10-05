iPhone 12 deals: how much should you expect to pay to pre-order in the US

It feels like yesterday that we saw Apple do the big reveal on the iPhone 11 and now here we are, with Apple's latest launch - the iPhone 12 - expected to launch within the next week.

We say 'expected' because as ever, Apple is keeping tight-lipped about...well, everything. We know iPhone 12 deals are coming this month and it is looking very likely that October 16 will be the date to mark but other than that, it is all leaks and assumptions right now.

However, thanks to a hard-working community of Apple fans, those leaks are coming together to give a pretty solid Apple shaped picture. iPhone 12 deals are expected to come in a few models - the iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max and potentially a iPhone 12 Mini.

Spec-wise, the iPhone 12 is expected to be like every iPhone - stylish, powerful and full of some impressive camera features. The full range of iPhone 12s is expected to use the A14 bionic chipset - the same used in the iPad Air.

This would mean both greater power and efficiency - a powerful combo in a phone. This is paired with expected upgrades to the camera including a LiDAR scanner and a four lens combination to match the kind of set-ups Android is using.

Obviously, all of this is down to speculation right now and until the reveal we can't know for sure. What we can get a better estimation for though is the price. We've seen a lot of phone launches go by so we've got a lot of experience in iPhone launch prices, retailers, and even what deals to expect on the big day itself.

See all of the best cell phone plans currently available

iPhone 12 deals: when can you pre-order?

It's looking more and more likely that the iPhone 12 range is going to be announced on Tuesday, October 13. Although that's not a date Apple has confirmed yet, it is the one most agreed by leakers, journalists and general tech experts.

If you're a fan of a good deal, that date might sound familiar - it's Amazon Prime Day 2020 - a bold day to launch a phone, even for Apple! However, while the device is set to be announced then, pre-orders are likely to follow later.

Apple has a tendency to do a big reveal, give you some space to release and then release pre-orders later in the week. Currently, the most likely pre-order date looks to be Friday, October 16.

While that is not a confirmed date, we will continue to update this guide with all of the relevant information as we get nearer to the big reveal.

Will iPhone 12 deals come with a freebie?

It is unlikely that Apple will go as big on freebies as a lot of Android brands do. Where Google and Samsung throw in free headphones, smartwatches and more, Apple is more likely to include a subscription to one of its services.

Expect subscriptions to Apple TV, Apple Arcade or even its latest bundle Apple One - bundling in a host of services for one fee. Due to its recent release, this is the free gift we'd expect Apple to go with.

How much will the iPhone 12 cost SIM-free?

The big question on everyone's mind - How much will iPhone 12 deals cost and will Apple keep up its usual pricey reputation. Based on the leaks and expectations circling the internet right now, a price not far from what we saw from last year's iPhone 11 range is expected.

Depending on what devices Apple ends up revealing (a detail still not nailed down by anyone), we could be looking at prices as low as: $649 for the iPhone 12 Mini (a device many expect but isn't certain).

For the iPhone 12 itself, a price tag of $749 has been quoted by a few sources with strong track records. Considering the iPhone 11's price tag of $699, that wouldn't be all that surprising, sticking in a similar pricing region.

The larger iPhone 12 Pro is expected to cost $999 and the iPhone 12 Pro Max an even larger $1099. These are the same prices seen on the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max last year and based on the expected iPhone 12 price above, we would expect the costs to actually be slightly higher, especially if Apple does end up announcing 5G capability.

Unfortunately, we will only really know the exact price points you'll be paying on the launch day. However, based on the direction the phone market is taking, Apple's pricing history and the leaks floating around right now, we would expect prices similar to the iPhone 11 range.

If it does end up being higher, it is unlikely to push costs much higher and pricing is also very dependent on whether Apple includes 5G and whether it includes 4G and 5G vesions.

TechRadar predicts the best iPhone 12 deals in the US:

While it's easier to get a judge of SIM-free pricing, plans can be a little more complicated. There's no way to say for certain which network will come out on top but history suggests Verizon to be a strong pre-order contender.

In the past we've seen it go big on new releases, such as the most recent Samsung Galaxy Note 20 - offering trade-in schemes, buy one get one free offers and more. Of course, other networks like AT&T and T-Mobile will also likely be going big in the pre-orders - this is Apple after all!

We'd expect a pre-order iPhone 12 deal to look something like: